2 SEC Games Texas Longhorns Fans Need to Watch During Bye Week
The Texas Longhorns battled to keep their postseason hopes alive a week ago, after making a statement 34-31 victory over the then-ranked No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores, sending the message that Texas is still very much in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Now Texas gets a much-needed break, with its second bye week of the season this weekend. The bye week could not come at a better time, with the Longhorns currently dealing with multiple injuries to a number of their star players. The week off should give Texas plenty of time to get healthy and turn its attention to a big-time battle the week after on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs.
While the Longhorns get to enjoy their week off, the same can't be said for the rest of the SEC, with two of Texas' future opponents this season finding themselves in what could be tricky matchups that the Longhorns might want to tune into this weekend.
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 22 Missouri Tigers
Texas A&M is off to its best start to a season since 1992, currently sitting with a perfect 8-0 record and standing atop the SEC, with full control of their postseason destiny. Led by potential Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Marcel Reed, who so far has passed for 1,972 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and added six touchdowns on the ground.
And this week, the Aggies take their high-powered offense and defense on the road to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the ranked Missouri Tigers. The Tigers have suffered a few injuries at the quarterback position, but still stand with a 6-2 record and a 3-2 record in the SEC, with the only two losses coming to Alabama and Vanderbilt.
In the final game of the season, the Longhorns will host the Aggies, the first time the renewal of the Lone Star Showdown is played back in Austin. That matchup could potentially have the same stakes as from a year ago, with not just bragging rights on the line but a spot in the SEC Championship game and influencing the College Football Playoff seeding.
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Georgia has continued to battle throughout the season, with times looking down and out, only to make a comeback before the final whistle. Led by quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has 1,776 passing yards, 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and seven rushing touchdowns.
The 7-1 Bulldogs will look to stay the course and pick up another conference victory this time on the road in Starkville, taking on the 5-4 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mississippi State is no longer the easy win many have seen it as in years prior, with the team from Starkville battling both Tennessee and recently Texas to tight matchups that they couldn't close.
The Longhorns have a primetime matchup between the hedges against Georgia, making the trip up to Athens to take on the Bulldogs next week, coming on the bye week. Texas will look to keep its postseason hope alive with what would be another huge win, while Georgia looks to maintain itself throughout the end of the season.