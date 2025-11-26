2 Texas Longhorns Listed on First Injury Report vs. Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are heading into the final game of the regular season looking solid injury wise.
No. 16 Texas released its first injury report of the week Tuesday ahead of Friday's matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M at home in what will mark the second edition of the Lone Star Showdown since its rebirth last season.
Texas listed linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. as questionable for the game while linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith was listed as out for the first half of the game after being suspended by the SEC for targeting in the Longhorns' win over Arkansas. On the other side, the Aggies are dealing with a few notable injuries.
Texas A&M Dealing With Multiple Notable Injuries
Texas A&M listed running back Le'Veon Moss and linebacker Scooby Williams as doubtful for the game, which isn't good news for the Aggies headed into Friday. A&M also listed safties Bryce Anderson and Rashad Johnson Jr. as out for the game.
Moss, who has missed the past five games due to injury, didn't play in last year's loss to Texas either and is now in danger of missing this season's matchup as well. Starting the report with a "doubtful" tag on a short week doesn't bode well for his status against the Longhorns.
As for Williams, he hasn't played since Texas A&M's win over the LSU Tigers on Oct. 25.
Texas Longhorns Were Denied Appeal for Ty'Anthony Smith Suspension
The Longhorns tried to appeal Smith's suspension by were denied by the SEC in a decison some found controversial.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that he thought Smith's play "was a good, clean football hit" but it's clear the SEC didn't feel the same way.
"I thought it was a good, clean football hit," Sarkisian said. "Those are really hard to officiate, especially in the moment. And that's a difficult one, because I thought Ty'Anthony used really good fundamentals and techniques. He kept the crown of his helmet out of it. He wrapped, he didn't launch himself into the receiver. We did appeal it, and our appeal was denied. And so he'll be down in the first half this week."
With Smith now out for the first half, this puts a bigger emphasis on Hill Jr.'s return to action against Texas A&M.
A former Aggies commit, Hill Jr. had five total tackles (three solo) in the 17-7 win over Texas A&M in College Station last season.