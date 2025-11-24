Texas Longhorns Get Bad News From SEC About Suspension vs. Texas A&M
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear this season that the team isn't afraid to submit questions to the SEC about questionable calls in hopes to receive an explanation.
Another such instance emerged in Saturday's win over the Arkansas Razorbacks when Texas linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith was ejected in the second half for committing a targeting foul against a wide receiver.
The Longhorns submitted an appeal to the SEC about the call in hopes to avoid Smith being suspended for the first half of Friday's game against Texas A&M, but received bad news instead.
SEC Confirms Targeting Call, Ty'Anthony Smith Suspension
While meeting with the media on Monday, Sarkisian confirmed that the SEC denied Texas' appeal of Smith's targeting call, meaning he will officially be suspended for the first half against Texas A&M on Friday.
Sarkisian said he thought Smith's play was "a good clean football hit" but it's clear both the officials and the conference didn't see it that way.
"I thought it was a good, clean football hit," Sarkisian said. "Those are really hard to officiate, especially in the moment. And that's a difficult one, because I thought Ty'Anthony used really good fundamentals and techniques. He kept the crown of his helmet out of it. He wrapped, he didn't launch himself into the receiver. We did appeal it, and our appeal was denied. And so he'll be down in the first half this week."
Had the penalty occured in the first half against Arkansas, Smith would have missed the remainder of the game but would have been available in full for the Black Friday matchup with the Aggies.
Headed into the Arkansas game, he had posted 44 total tackles (27 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup this season.
Texas Linebackers Continue to Make Headlines
The Longhorns were already without star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against Arkansas, and will hope to get him back in full against Texas A&M.
Sarkisian said after the win that the team expects him back Friday.
"We'll be able to get him back next week," Sarkisian said of Hill Jr.
Even with the Longhorns officially getting Hill Jr. back, Texas' defense will have a tall task against a Texas A&M offense that's loaded with talent.
The Aggies are also expected to get back running back Le'Veon Moss for the game after missing the past five contests due to injury.
The first SEC injury report will be more telling about who's available and who isn't.