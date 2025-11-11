3 Bold Predictions For No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia
The Texas Longhorns come off their bye week staring down the barrel of a challenging three-game slate down the stretch to end the regular season.
The start of the three-game stretch is this weekend as the Longhorns head out on the road for a primetime matchup "between the hedges", taking on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs this coming Saturday night.
Texas will look for a huge statement victory in order to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive down the final leg of the season, while for Georgia, a win likely cements its spot in the postseason and keeps it alive in the race for a spot in the SEC championship game. Saturday night's matchup is big for both teams; therefore, here are three bold predictions for the game in Athens.
Arch Manning Outduels Gunner Stockton
Big-time matchups like this always come down to the quarterbacks, and thankfully for the Longhorns, quarterback Arch Manning has been playing his best football of the season in the last few weeks, throwing for 300-plus yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in back-to-back games. On the other sideline, however, is Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who's been consistent since the start of the season.
Manning will have to be dialed in, especially against a Kirby Smart defense that gave Steve Sarkisian's offense everything it could handle and then some in their matchups last season. With Texas's back against the wall needing a win, the first-year starter walks into Athens and keeps his streak alive of throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over once.
Longhorns Offensive Line Allows Less than Two Sacks
The Longhorns' offensive line has been a huge topic of concern throughout the season; however, it seems like Texas might have figured something out a few weeks ago in their win against Vanderbilt. As with a turning Cole Hutson moving over to left guard and Connor Robertson staying at center, the Longhorns did not give up a single sack against the Commodores.
Look for the Texas offensive line unit to try and continue their newfound momentum, especially taking on a Bulldogs front seven that does not generate a lot of sacks with just 11 of the season, which ranks dead last in the SEC, which is odd for a Georgia defense. However, Georgia, like always, has plenty of talent on the defensive line that the Longhorns will have to key in on.
Colin Simmons Wreaks Havoc, Records Three Sacks
Texas star edge rusher Colin Simmons has been on a tear in conference play, recording 24 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection in five SEC matchups.
Simmons will have his work cut out for him as he looks to be a game-changer, with the Bulldogs' offensive line allowing the second fewest sacks in the SEC with just 11. However, in big-time games, big-time players make themselves known, and Simmons will make an impact on this ballgame, getting to Stockton on a number of occasions.