Despite the roughly 30 miles down I-35 that separates the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University campuses, the two Central Texas teams have only played one time ever. That matchup happened 96 years ago, and the Longhorns won 36-0.

On Saturday, Texas enters as a sizable favorite, but the Bobcats won't roll over without a fight. Texas State averaged 36.5 points per game last season, and return the engine of their offense.

The Bobcats built around quarterback Brad Jackson (more on him later) in the trenches and brought over several defensive studs to shore up that side of the ball. Defensively, the unit is rebuilt and ready to properly complement the scoring side.

Here are three storylines to watch in Week 1 as Texas State arrives on the Forty Acres:

Can the Longhorns Slow Down Brad Jackson and Texas State's Offense?

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg,Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, the hardest questions for Texas' defense begins and ends with Jackson.

Ranked as the top Group of Six quarterback in college football by the Athletic, Jackson is expected to carry the load once again after amassing just under 4,000 yards of all-purpose yardage in 2025.

The Bobcats lost 1,100-plus-yard rusher Lincoln Pare and replaced him with Taji Atkins, who's an intriguing option but didn't see much action in two years at Rice. The running back room is looking for internal development beyond Atkins.

The receiving room returns two 1,000-yard receivers in Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn Jr.

The Longhorns pass rush can't allow Jackson to find the two in space. They also can't allow Jackson to scramble to the outside to break Will Muschamp's match coverages.

It'll be tough to keep up with an up-tempo offense, but Texas has the athletes to contain Landon Keopple and GJ Kinne's run-and-gun attack.

Collin Simmons, Lance Jackson, and Co. need to make sure to meet the moment against the returning Sully Burns at right tackle and North Carolina transfer William Boone. If they don't, Jackson is electric with time and space, and without pressure.

Will Arch Manning Protect the Ball Against Will Windham's Defense?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-year defensive coordinator Will Windham was part of chaotic, turnover-causing defenses in South Alabama working for Kane Wommack.

Specializing with linebackers and the secondary, Windham's defense could pose an issue for Arch Manning.

In particular, free safety Ryan Nolan will be a ballhawk centerfielder that could make Manning pay if he forces throws downfield. Nolan has been getting preseason hype as one of the best safeties in the G6 level after his return to the program in the offseason. Nolan almost left San Marcos via the transfer portal, but is back as the defense's crown jewel.

Windham's Jaguars defenses forced over eight fumbles per year in 2022 and 2023, with linebackers leading the way in knocking the ball loose. If Manning takes off out of the pocket, he needs to protect the ball in the box.

Can Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown Establish the Run?

This won't be a close game at all if the Longhorns running backs can eat up clock and keep the ball out of Jackson's hands.

With an elite offensive line against the run in the interior and at the tackle spots, Smothers and Brown can acclimate quickly against a Bobcats defense that is settling in themselves.

It'd be a difference-maker if the room could be quick studies.

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