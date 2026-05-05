Breaking Down Texas State's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas

The Texas Longhorns have put in the work over spring practice and now head into the long portion of the offseason as they await returning to the field for a 2026 season filled with major outside expectations.

When the Longhorns finally return to Darrell K. Royal Stadium on Sept. 5, and the opponent heading into Austin won't be traveling very far. The Texas State Bobcats make the quick trip north from San Marcos to face the Longhorns in the season opener.

Texas will likely be ranked as one of the top teams in the country headed into the 2026 season and has a good chance of being touted as the No. 1 team in the nation, while Texas State will look to pull off a shocking result. Here's a quick breakdown of some of the Bobcats' top strengths, weaknesses, and one piece that could fuel an upset over the Longhorns.

Biggest Strength: Dynamic Offensive Fire Power

Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In 2025, Texas State featured one of the top high-powered offenses in the Sun Belt Conference. The Bobcats ended the year first in total offense, averaging 472.8 yards per game. And was second in scoring offense, averaging 36.5 points per game, trailing only James Madison, which averaged 37.1 points per game.

The productivity for the Bobcat offense came both on the ground and in the air. Texas State ranked No. 3 in rushing offense, averaging 222.1 yards per game and 36 scores, which was second in the Sun Belt. While the passing game ranked No. 5 in the conference, averaging 250.8 yards per game, while adding 21 touchdowns through the air.

And for the Bobcats offense, they'll be bringing back the key pieces in quarterback Brad Jackson and two 1,000-yard wide receivers in Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn Jr.

Biggest Weakness: Is the Talent Gap Too Wide to Close?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Looking at the two rosters from top to bottom and player to player, the Longhorns will undoubtedly outmatch the Bobcats when it comes to pure talent. A discrepancy that is always on full display in the majority of the early-season non-conference matchups, the Longhorns should feel confident that they could just throw their weight around and win the game.

However, football games aren't won simply with the eye test; they're decided on the field, and that's what the Bobcats will look to do. Knocking off one of the giants in college football would inject the Texas State program with a sheer amount of momentum.

However, when the two teams hit the field in September, the Longhorns will obviously be heavy favorites just off talent alone, and the Bobcats will have to face the uphill battle to make the game close at all.

Texas State's Quarterback's Ability is Upset Fuel

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bobcats found something in their quarterback Brad Jackson, a year ago as the leader of the explosive Texas State offense. The quarterback ended his first season as the starting signal caller by completing 71 percent of his passes and tossing for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

Not only is Jackson a threat with his arm, but he is a deadly weapon on the ground. The quarterback rushed for 744 yards and an eye-popping 17 touchdowns on the ground. The Longhorns will look to apply pressure on Jackson, but his mobility will undoubtedly cause some problems.

The true dual threat ability of Jackson, where he can be lethal and accurate as a passer from inside the pocket and a dynamic player with his legs, will be a challenge for the Texas defense. Getting Jackson in control early will need to be the biggest priority, as allowing him to find a groove could have the Longhorns in for a long day.

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