How the Texas Longhorns Are Preparing for a "Unique" Texas State Offense

Texas football is finally back.

While most fans may already be looking ahead on their calendars toward the marquee matchups — with the Ohio State date likely getting a big red circle around it — Texas State shouldn’t be dismissed as the typical non-conference cupcake.

During Monday’s press conference, Steve Sarkisian reminded fans why the Bobcats present a unique challenge and what the Longhorns are doing to prepare for it.

A Unique Texas State Offense

Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian described the Bobcats' offense as unique, pointing to three reasons why.

The first is their wide receiver splits. The veer-and-shoot style of offense — which is fundamental to Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne’s offensive philosophy — is built around spreading the field and creating large gaps between receiver alignments.

The second is their tempo. The Bobcats play at a lightning-fast pace and get the ball out quickly, while their quarterback, Brad Jackson, uses his pre-snap diagnosis and quick decision-making to distribute the ball almost immediately.

The last is Jackson himself, particularly his ability on the ground. Last year, Jackson rushed for 744 yards and 17 touchdowns, the second-most rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks in the NCAA.

Combine those three, and you’ve got a spread-out defense, a light box and a quarterback who can use his legs to exploit it — all while operating at a tempo that gives the defense little time to adjust.

HURDLE FOR THE TD 🔥



QB Brad Jackson pulled out the moves for the Texas State touchdown. pic.twitter.com/A0Gdi6abk8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2025

“It’s a very good scheme,” Sarkisian said. “It’s tough to defend. It’s unique in that way that you’re not facing it every week, and so you've got to spend a little time to get ready for it.”

How the Longhorns Prepare to Deal With the Bobcat Style

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Sarkisian, stopping the Bobcats starts with matching the tempo.

“We need to own the tempo, right? And I think that that starts with communication,” Sarkisian said. “Getting the call, getting lined up. I think it's imperative we get our cleats in the dirt, ready to play, and we got our eyes in the right spot.”

The key is anticipating the tempo rather than reacting to it.

“You have to play as if they're going to go fast, and then if they don't go fast, you can settle down,” Sarkisian said. “But I think reacting to it, you're going to be too late.”

That philosophy has carried over to the practice field.

“We've spent a lot of time on it,” Sarkisian said. “We've had extra periods that are dedicated to that tempo and the alignment, assignment, and communication. But again, I think one of the keys is still striking people, still getting off blocks, still playing fast, and so that's what we've been emphasizing. And I think Coach Muschamp's done a really good job of getting our guys ready.”

The Texas defense has prepared for their season opener; now there’s just one thing left to do.

“We gotta make that come to life on Saturday,” Sarkisian said.

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