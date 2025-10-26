3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns' Dramatic Comeback Win vs. Mississippi State
The Texas Longhorns needed four quarters plus overtime to survive on the road in Starkville against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The Longhorns had to battle back after being down on the scoreboard for the majority of the game to leave with a 45-38 win.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Longhorns looked dead to rights, trailing 38-21 with a little over 12 minutes left on the game clock. After that, Texas roared back, going on a 24-0 run that required an extra period as the Longhorns controlled the momentum in the final quarter to secure the victory.
With the defense that found itself struggling at times throughout the afternoon, it found its stride with key stops in the fourth quarter and the game-sealing stop in overtime. To the offense, which started hot early but cooled down rapidly, found itself clicking on all cylinders late to lead the comeback. Here are three takeaways from the Longhorns' victory in Starkville.
Arch Manning Turns in Gritty Performance
After a week of being put through the grinder by many Longhorn fans and the media after an ugly performance against the Kentucky Wildcats, quarterback Arch Manning responded with a spirited outing, leading the comeback.
Manning finished the ball game, completing 29 of his 46 pass attempts for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, having to battle once again with a struggling offensive line that surrendered five sacks.
The toll the game had on Manning was evident on the first play of overtime, as Manning scampered for a first down. However, after taking a big hit at the end of the play, the quarterback was shaken up and taken into the medical tent without returning to the game but without Manning's contributions, the Longhorns don't even dream about making the comeback.
Ryan Niblett Puts on a Cape Again
The Longhorns looked down and out early in the fourth quarter; however, Texas was able to bring the Mississippi State lead to just a single touchdown. And with the Longhorns in striking distance to tie up the ball game, special teams standout punt returner Ryan Niblett once again made his presence known.
With Texas down 38-31, the defense did its job, forcing a three-and-out and making the Bulldogs punt the ball away. And with just two minutes left in the ball game, Niblett fielded the punt and weaved his way through traffic for a 79-yard punt return touchdown.
Niblett increases the streak of impact plays that he's had on special teams for the third straight week by being one of the catalysts in the Longhorns' scores against the Wildcats and a dagger punt return touchdown in the Red River Rivalry and today by scoring the tying touchdown.
Wide Receivers Have Themselves a Day
After being down early, it was no surprise for the Longhorns to start airing the ball out for the majority of the ball game, setting up Texas's wide receivers for monster performances. The biggest came from Ryan Wingo, who battled through some drops but still finished the game with five receptions for 184 yards, making explosive plays throughout the afternoon.
Outside of Wingo, it was also a big day for Parker Livingstone, ending the game with four catches for 22 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Emmett Mosley V, who had his best game as a Longhorn with four receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns, the second being the game-winning score in overtime. DeAndre Moore Jr. was also pivotal, finishing the game with six receptions for 53 yards.