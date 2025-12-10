Texas vs. Michigan Roster Comparison Ahead of Citrus Bowl

Texas football will be taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl after missing out on a chance at the College Football Playoff.

Set to take on the 2023 national champions, perhaps it's time to see how the Longhorns stack up against this Big Ten opponent.

Let's take a look at the numbers and see how Texas and Michigan compare heading into their latest matchup.

Arch Manning vs. Bryce Underwood: Quarterback Comparison

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arch Manning's start to the season was a surprise and not in the way people had expected, not playing to the standard that was set for him long before he took the field as a starter. Despite the immense and sometimes unrealistic expectations, Manning found his stride and settled into his role as the Longhorns' QB.

Manning finished the season with 33 total touchdowns, 24 in the air, eight on the ground and one receiving, as well as 2,942 passing yards and seven interceptions. In the last five games of the season, Manning had three with 300-plus passing yards and three-plus touchdowns.

On the Ann Arbor side of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood may be able to relate to Manning. After all, he, too, was strapped with heavy expectations for his tenure at Michigan, but hasn't yet lived up to the hype.

In his freshman season, Underwood, entering the season as the top-ranked player of the 2025 class, threw for 2,229 passing yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Not the numbers Wolverine fans had expected, but it is still early in Underwood's career, and the Citrus Bowl is his last opportunity this season to demonstrate his capabilities this summer.

Wide Receivers Could Give Texas the Advantage

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) catches a touchdown pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Wolverines' top weapons available for the Citrus Bowl include wide receivers Andrew Marsh and Donaven McCulley. The best two receivers for Michigan this season, Marsh finished the season with 641 receiving yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per catch.

McCulley finished with similar numbers, tallying 534 receiving yards, three touchdowns and also averaged 15.3 yards per catch.

For Texas, the Longhorns seem to have a bit more depth in their receivers. The top target is Ryan Wingo, who finished his sophomore season with 50 receptions for 770 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Following Wingo are receivers DeAndre Moore, with 532 yards and four touchdowns and Parker Livingstone, with 491 yards and six touchdowns.

Though the Longhorn receiving core has certainly had its low points this season, with issues of securing catches arising in some games, Texas should have the clear advantage in its passing game.

Michigan Boasts an Impressive Run Game

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) pursues Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the ground, the Wolverines seem to hold the advantage with two running backs rushing for more than 850 yards this season. Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, who rushed for a combined 1,789 yards and 20 touchdowns, could prove a problem for Texas up front.

The Longhorns will also need to keep an eye out for Underwood, who has five rushing touchdowns on the season.

On the Texas side, the Longhorns will rely on running back Quintrevion Wisner, who tallied 597 rushing yards and three touchdowns, as well as Manning, to lead the ground game. Wisner has been the top back for Texas this season, and despite not reaching 1,000 rush yards as he did last year, he has had some standout performances.

Manning, meanwhile, is a threat with his legs as well, rushing for 244 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Defenses Share Common Strength

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke (91) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) on the one yard line during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Defensively, Texas ranks ninth in the SEC in total yards allowed per game, but is third in rushing yards allowed per game. Facing a Michigan team that may be reliant on its run game, the Longhorns may hold an advantage over the Wolverines.

Michigan is currently sixth in the Big Ten in total yards allowed per game and also holds the third-best rush defense in its conference. Though Texas may be stuffed in its run game, it still has a viable offense through the air to take on its Big Ten opponent.

Michigan and Texas will face off on New Year's Eve at 2 p.m. CT.