3 Texas Freshmen Who Could Force Their Way Into the Rotation

The Texas Longhorns will be led by the upperclassmen leaders who've stuck it out for at least two or more years on the Forty Acres in the coming months, rising sophomores ready to step up, and a healthy mix of transfers playing a supporting role. Don't discount the No. 6 class in the 2026 cycle, though. There may be freshman ready to contribute from the jump.

Even with all of the talent in front of these three players on the depth chart, there's a chance that they can take advantage of the Texas State Bobcats matchup in Week 1 -- and the chance for garbage-time snaps after a big UT lead early -- to earn more snaps when it matters.

Here are three freshman who could force their way into the rotation this season:

Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian runs across the field during warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two most important players in the offense, and perhaps the team as a whole, quarterback Arch Manning and left tackle Trevor Goosby, are fully matured and expected to be the backbone of scoring production in Austin. With Goosby keeping him protected and giving him time in the pocket, Manning should be able to find his vast array of options downfield.

Cam Coleman will be his top target, and Ryan Wingo will be a safety valve that he's familiar with. Manning may also find himself connecting with elite 50/50 ball extraordinaire Jermaine Bishop Jr. plenty too, though. At Willis, Bishop was nearly a 2,000-yard receiver as a senior, and he hauled in 20 touchdown catches. He has the hands, and he has the speed to do something after those hands have done their job.

Bishop is already a legend in the Lone Star State from his high school career, but he is talented enough to be a guy who finds himself on the receiving end of several Manning long balls as a freshman in Burnt Orange. He may even steal slot snaps from Emmett Mosley and become a weapon on short slants and in routes too.

Tyler Atikinson, LB

Tyler Atkinson was a GHSA 6A legend himself in the Peach State, racking up 553 total career tackles and 39.5 career sacks at Grayson. The EDGE rusher by trade could also play inside, giving him enough versatility to steal some snaps and plug some gaps this season.

Atkinson is a perfect piece for Will Muschamp, who likes to see his guys do a bit of everything. Atkinson has few known flaws, though the main questions will be whether he could keep up with athletic SEC tight ends in coverage or whether he'll be able to successfully pierce the A Gap aplenty against massive SEC interior offensive lines.

Everything Atkinson has shown should inspire faith that he can handle those two tasks and become a rotation player by November.

Smoke Matthews, CB

Cornerback is a position that the best of the best from the high school ranks could be plugged in and play, and Samari "Smoke" Matthews is coming from one of North Carolina's best football schools in 7A/8A competition: William A. Hough High School.

Matthews doesn't have flashy stats as a lockdown corner, with just two interceptions in his senior year last fall. He does have a North Carolina Mr. Football honor, though. Matthews was the first defensive player to ever win that award. He's that impactful at the corner spot, since you're not looking for stats at the position anyway.

If there are any issues in individual coverage from Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer Bo Mascoe early on, we may see Matthews enter the fray sooner than later.

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