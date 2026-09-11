Five Things That Will Decide Texas Football vs. Ohio State

Ohio State and Texas's Week 2 clash at DKR Stadium is a matchup that has favored the Longhorns ever so slightly since oddsmakers introduced the lines. It's the first time in 33 games the Buckeyes aren't favored to win.

Both teams come in red hot after combining to beat overmatched opponents by 105 combined points last Saturday.

In this No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup, the thinnest of margins will decide which national powerhouse will maintain its perfect record this season.

Here are five things that will decide Week 2's undisputed main event:

Ohio State's Interior Offensive Line, And if it Can Handle Texas's Tackles

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Austin Siereveld (67) runs on the field with teammates during the third day of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 8, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Day isn't happy with his and Tyler Bowen's offensive line. Right tackle Phillip Daniels's standing as a starter is shaky, but the depth pieces have struggled too. Right guard Gabe VanSickle and center/right guard Joshua Padilla are playing for their spots, too.

Even starting guards Austin Siereveld, back at his natural right-guard spot after starting on the blindside last year, and Luke Montgomery struggled. PFF graded both below a 66 in Week 1. Those are supposed to be the strengths of Ohio State's line.

If the interior line struggles again, Texas defensive tackles Hero Kanu and Maraad Watson could build upon a big Week 1 to slow down the run and perhaps even get to the quarterback again.

Whether or Not Trevor Goosby Can Hold Up Agains Buckeyes' Pass Rush

Longhorns left tackle Trevor Goosby suffered a bone bruise last month. There are natural concerns about his durability.

A massive test comes in Week 2 with defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who came into the season expected to lead the Buckeyes and held up his end of the bargain in Week 1 amid struggles from the other Ohio State pass-rushers.

Goosby's health holding up bodes well for Texas keeping Jackson at bay.

Whether or Not Ohio State's Young Corners Are Ready For Texas

There may not be a bigger test for the Buckeyes' secondary than facing Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V, not to mention the host of young receivers waiting for their big moment in Burnt Orange.

Senior Jermaine Mathews Jr. has been there and done that, but sophomore Devin Sanchez and freshman nickel Jay Timmons are being thrown into the fire.

We'll see if they can handle the heat against a receiver room that can do damage all over the field with Arch Manning's help.

Legend Bey, And if He Can Kick Unforced Errors

Ohio State has an all-purpose weapon in Legend Bey who none of us know the full power of yet. We got a taste, with a receiving touchdown and 74 yards of offense against Ball State.

Still, Bey made errors in the return game. Day called Bey out on the Big Ten Network broadcast.

If Bey is at his best, the Longhorns could be in a bit of trouble. If he's making mistakes again on special teams, Day may blow a gasket.

Arch's Ability to Use Hollywood Smothers to Test Buckeyes Linebackers

The Buckeyes don't have the same level of talent at linebacker that they did a season ago. Matt Patricia and James Laurinaitis can coach up the Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles-less group, but that process may bear fruit later in the season than in Week 2.

Manning needs to use Hollywood Smothers' pass-catching ability out of the backfield to keep the group on their toes and draw them away from the middle.

Connecting with his slot receivers and tight ends in the hook and curl zones often could be an effective way to move the chains and test the confidence of this young Ohio State linebacker room.

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