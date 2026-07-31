Every Returning Texas Football Starter Ranked by Importance

Youth will not be leading the way on the Forty Acres this fall.

The Texas Longhorns' backbone is the players returning to the fold in important roles, for the most part.

That's not to downplay a historically expensive transfer portal class or a talented 2026 class, or even the top-billed 2025 class. Some of the latter will be in big roles, in fact.

The stars from last year are still just shining (big and) bright deep in the heart of Texas, though. Or a little south of it, depending on who you ask. Steve Sarkisian's returning starters are critical to this team's CFP hopes.

Here's every returning starter ranked by importance:

No. 16: TE-H Nick Townsend

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with Michigan State Spartans transfer tight end Michael Masunas, Nick Townsend will be a bit player in the receiving game. That doesn't make him "unimportant" by any stretch, but with so many mouths to feed in the offense, there will be limited opportunities for Townsend to stand out in his second season.

It's not as though Sark will rely on heavy personnel sets to prioritize the tight end position. With so many skill-position threats, there's simply more pressing responsibilities from the other players who will be back for Townsend to be higher.

No. 15: SS Derek Williams Jr.

Derek Williams is the yin to Jelani McDonald's yang. Williams brings the pain in the box, doing less ball-hawking than his free safety counterpart. The Louisiana product briefly considered leaving this offseason but is thankfully back.

That has nothing to do with Williams' value. The strong safety is more afflicted by a knee injury two years ago that knocked off some of his confidence last year.

No. 14: SAM LB Brad Spence

Brad Spence moved over to the EDGE spot from a more traditional linebacker role ahead of the 2025 season after arriving from the Arkansas Razorbacks. With a season now under his belt, he should grow more comfortable opposite Colin Simmons.

Spence had 21 total tackles, six TFLs, and three sacks last fall. A step forward could make UT scary from all angles along the edge.

No. 13: DT Alex January

Alex January being back is huge for Texas' run-stopping | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-tech Alex January is a major complementary piece to the Longhorns' elite pass rush. He's also critical to run-stopping and forcing the pocket to collapse, giving Colin Simmons and Lance Jackson cleaner paths to the opposing backfield.

January is one of the players who has his recruitment spoken of in pro terms. He's got great size and sheds tackles well. He should be improved this coming season after being banged up for much of the 2025 season.

No. 12: WR-H Emmett Mosely V

The slot will be an important weapon against elite SEC pass rushes, but Sark got two headline running back transfers in ex-NC State Wolfpack RB Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State Sun Devils transfer RB Raleek Brown with visions of more heavy two-back or 21/22 personnel groupings.

That's naturally going to cut into Mosely's production, though he should still be prone for big plays in the open field in this explosive offense.

No. 11: PR Ryan Niblett

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Niblett isn't as important in the offense these days as he is for the special teams. The 2025 season completely transformed Niblett's purpose for the Longhorns. Niblett has become indispensable as a return man.

He's got the chance to make history in the return game this fall. Niblett's determination put him in a critical role for the Burnt Orange.

No. 10: CB Kade Phillips

Kade Phillips was one of several freshman to prove that the 2025 class was every bit as good as its No. 1 overall ranking suggested. Phillips had 22 tackles and 6 pass breakups and started three games last year.

Phillips figures to be even more involved over the next couple of months. He'll continue to improve upon his raw talent as a 5-star recruit.

No. 9: MIKE LB Ty'Anthony Smith

Ty'Anthony Smith has held down the middle in Austin for a while now | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The green dot helmet linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith has an obviously important role in the middle of Texas' defense as the starting signal-caller. He's elite in pass coverage as a frequent hybrid box defender.

Smith's versatility is critical to this defense. Him not being higher is a testament to the talent level in Central Texas.

No. 8: C Connor Robertson

Connor Robertson's return to call out opposing defensive line shifts for Arch Manning is vital to Texas' offensive flow. Robertson's run-blocking makes him extra important with the Longhorns' revamped RB room.

Few are more directly important to Manning than Robertson.

No. 7: RG Brandon Baker

Even more critical for Texas' running game is right guard Brandon Baker, who moves over to the guard spot from right tackle. Baker is the difference between a good and great offense if he can help establish the run.

Either way, Baker will help Manning do his thing as well. He had a 77.6 pass-blocking grade and allowed zero sacks in 857 snaps.

No. 6: CB/NB Graceson Littleton

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton celebrates after he intercepts a pass from the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graceson Littleton was immediately important during his freshman season last fall, getting the call on 616 total defensive snaps. Immediately, he was the starting nickel/slot back, but also played 73 snaps in the box/free safety, and lined up out wide 24 times.

Expect even more versatility from Littleton in Will Muschamp's defense during his sophomore follow-up.

No. 5: FS Jelani McDonald

McDonald is becoming one of the key leaders in the secondary. The safety spot is one that requires a leader who's mastered the system, and while McDonald is shifting into a new system, he'll be a perfect center fielder who covers for an aggressive defense that's stacking the box often under Muschamp.

McDonald needs to make sure there's more consistency than there was last year, particularly in November down the stretch.

No. 4: WR Ryan Wingo

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn Tigers transfer Cam Coleman will get much of the defensive attention, but opponents overcommit; Ryan Wingo may prove to be even more important than this billing. After all, unlike Coleman, Wingo is a proven entity.

Wingo had 54 catches, 834 yards, and seven touchdowns. He's Manning's favorite established in-game target as of now.

No. 3: EDGE Colin Simmons

Simmons is the engine that will drive this defense. He had 43 total tackles, 15.5 TFLs, and 12.0 sacks, good for the most in the SEC. Being the best edge-rusher in the conference with the highest level of talent at the position, Simmons is an indelible aspect of the Longhorns' identity.

Simmons excelling at the right time often enough could make this the top defense in the country.

No. 2: LT Trevor Goosby

You could probably guess who No. 1 is at this point. Manning can't be the guy this team needs if left tackle Trevor Goosby isn't continuing to be elite. In 2025, Goosby had a 84.2 overall grade and gave up three sacks.

More of the same means this team may fulfill its potential. Obviously, whether that happens is mostly on No. 1.

No. 1: QB Arch Manning

Nothing is more important for the Longhorns' title hopes than Trevor Goosby protecting Arch Manning's blind side | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch's entire football life has built up to these next few months. In the NIL era, Manning is a franchise player in every sense. He's playing in the biggest non-pro sports market, in a major city, with the hopes of the most profitable brand in the sport in his hands.

Manning is the X-Factor, the difference-maker, and the reason for the season in Austin. We'll see if he can handle these expectations in one of college football's most obvious win-now situations.

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