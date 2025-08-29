3 Texas Longhorns Newcomers Who Can Make an Immediate Impact vs. Ohio State
The Texas Longhorns roster is filled top to bottom with immense talent, which, to nobody's surprise, has the Longhorns as one of the perennial national championship contenders headed into 2025, by both Longhorn fans and college football analysts alike.
One of the biggest factors heading into the season is Texas having an embarrassment of riches of upper-class talent who have been in the program for many years, including starting quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and cornerback Malik Muhammad, among others.
These core guys have experienced some of the big games the Longhorns have played in recent years and will have to play significant roles in Week 1 on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes and throughout the season. However, the Longhorns also feature plenty of new and up-and-coming players who can make an important impact right away.
Which Newcomers Could be Difference Makers Against Ohio State?
Parker Livingstone, WR
Parker Livingstone is not a new player to the Longhorns program by any means, as he heads into his second year with Texas, but after redshirting his first season in Austin, the wide receiver could be in for a productive 2025 season.
The Longhorns' wide receiver room lost a lot from a season ago, and with no clear-cut third starting wide receiver behind Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr, a starting spot in Texas' wide receiver rotation is open. Especially headed into Week 1 with wide receiver Emmett Mosely V reportedly "questionable" due to injury for the matchup, the redshirt freshman could play a big role in Texas' offense right away.
Jack Endries, TE
Steve Sarkisian's offense has always created incredible production out of his tight ends, with the likes of Ja'Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm, both of whom finished their careers on the Forty Acres with over 1,000 yards receiving and close to 10 touchdowns.
Entering the role in 2025 is Cal transfer Jack Endries, who in his three seasons with the Golden Bears totaled 91 catches for 1,030 yards and four touchdowns. Now, in Sarkisian's offense, Endries could expect many more targets. Developing a consistent connection with Manning could be big throughout the season and especially in Columbus, where Manning will absolutely be forced to check the ball down and find his security blanket in his tight end.
Graceson Littleton, DB
One of the biggest factors in the Longhorns' championship aspirations is their defense, which was one of the best in the country a season ago and projects to repeat the same feat in 2025. The secondary lost a few pieces from 2024; however, one emerging young talent could fill in right away on the Longhorns' defense.
As true freshman defensive back, Graceson Littleton was one of the standout stories throughout the offseason. The freshman received first-team snaps at the STAR position, with the coaching staff's willingness to give Littleton reps in training camp against the Longhorns' first team offense, it would be no surprise to see the young player out on the field come Saturday.