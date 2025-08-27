Report: Texas Longhorns WR Questionable vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Texas Longhorns are dealing with a notable injury at wide receiver as the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes approaches.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reiterated Wednesday during the first SEC Teleconference of the season that receiver Emmett Mosley V is "limited" with injury headed into Saturday's game in Columbus.
Now, further reports are putting his status for the contest in doubt.
Emmett Mosley V "Questionable" vs. Ohio State
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Mosley V is questionable for Saturday's game as he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury he's been dealing with during fall camp.
A Stanford transfer, Mosley enters the year seen as the potential No. 3 receiver behind Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr., who could flip flop between the 1A and 1B wideouts for Arch Manning as the season goes on.
During his freshman year at Stanford last season, Mosley V had 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns. He had a career performance in an upset win over No. 19 Louisville when he finished with 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Sarkisian said during Monday's press conference in Austin that Mosley's growth could follow a similar trajectory to that of Matthew Golden, who burst on to the scene late last season before becoming a first-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers.
“For him, the growth is going to be as the season continues to go,” Sarkisian said. “I always think back to last year, where, going into the season, I don’t think I even fielded a question about (Matthew Golden) before the first couple of games. By the end of the year, he was the topic of discussion. His evolution as the season goes on is going to be really important as he gets more and more comfortable with us.”
Mosley's Potential Absence Could Open Door for Other WRs
Mosley potentially seeing limited action against Ohio State could open the door for some of Texas' freshmen wide receivers, including Michael Terry III, Daylan McCutcheon, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench. Second-year wideout Parker Livingstone is also expected to see notable action.
"They just have to earn our trust," Sarkisian said of the freshmen receivers. "At the end of the day, it's not about ability, it's what you are able to do. And so, what you're able to do is what ultimately you show us, and then if you can do it consistently, that earns our trust."
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.