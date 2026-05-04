3 Things the Texas Longhorns Can Learn From Last Season’s Losses

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff allows teams more leeway. The Alabama Crimson Tide became the first three-loss team to make the postseason tournament, though their third loss came in the SEC title game.

As for Texas, the Longhorns had three losses in the regular season, leaving them on the outside when December came around. Texas cannot afford that many losses during the regular season again — what can it learn from last season’s losses to improve in 2026?

Ohio State: Can’t Start Slow Against Elite Teams

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on a run in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug 30, 2025. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns better hope they learned from last season’s contest with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The two teams face off again this season in Week 2, but this time it’s in Austin, Texas.

Texas, ranked No. 1 entering the season, struggled mightily on the road against Ohio State. The Longhorns did not score until 3.5 minutes remained in the fourth quarter, at which point they were down 14–0.

Despite Tre Wisner running for 80 yards on 16 carries, the offense never found a rhythm. Arch Manning completed just 56.7% of his passes and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. Texas was 5-for-14 on third downs and 1-for-5 on fourth downs.

Despite the Buckeyes struggling to move against the Longhorns’ defense — which allowed just 203 yards — 60 minutes was not sufficient time as Ohio State’s defense stymied Texas just long enough.

Florida: Protect Your Quarterback, Win the Trenches

Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter lines up for the snap against the Texas Longhorns defense during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning took more than a few hits last season. He was sacked 23 times and under pressure on 157 dropbacks, second-most in the SEC, according to PFF.

The damage may have been worse if Manning were less adept at avoiding sacks. He had a 14.0% pressure-to-sack conversion rate, which was fifth-best among qualified SEC quarterbacks (min. 30 dropbacks under pressure). No game was worse for Manning, though, than against Florida.

The Gators generated 26 pressures on 42 dropbacks (61.9%), forcing six sacks on the first-year starter. It wasn’t just one game-wrecker — seven different players recorded at least half a sack while Texas was skunked on the other end.

Florida dominated in the trenches on both ends as well, outrushing Texas 159–52 while giving up zero sacks. The Longhorns have made efforts to shore up the offensive line this offseason, a necessary approach.

Georgia: Offense Needs 2 Phases

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett in the first half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Texas had just 23 rushing yards on 17 carries against Georgia. While the running game was an issue all season, it was the Longhorns’ worst showing in terms of total yards and yards per carry (1.4), and all other issues were downstream.

Without a reliable ground attack, the offense became predictable. Manning averaged 5.8 yards per pass attempt and was pressured 19 times as Georgia keyed in on stopping the passing game. Notably, Texas was 2-of-12 on third downs and had nine penalties to Georgia’s one.

Much like during the game against Ohio State, Texas was in it until the end. Georgia had just a 14–10 lead to open the fourth quarter. However, the Longhorns failed to act early while the Bulldogs found form late, winning 35–10.

The running game has been a piece of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offensive identity since he took over at Texas, and 2025 was the worst rushing offense he has had during his tenure. With Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, the expectation is that things will be better in 2026.

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