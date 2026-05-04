What Happened Last Time the Texas Longhorns Faced Each of Their 2026 Opponents

The 2026 season opener is just four months away, and nobody is out for revenge more than the Texas Longhorns, who missed out on the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2022 season after finishing with a 10-3 record.

The team did end on a high note with a massive win in front of the DKR crowd over the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin to finish out the regular season, but the CFP committee wasn't impressed enough, and the Horns would finish out their season with another big win in the form of a 41-27 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

Now, as camps prepare to fire back up and the season inches closer by the day, it would be wise to get a scouting report on each Texas opponent and how the Longhorns have fared in the past.

What Happened Last Time?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

So, without further ado, here is the last time the Longhorns faced each of their 2026 opponents, and a small summary of how the game went down.

Texas State Bobcats: September 21, 1930

The lone meeting between the two Texas schools took place nearly a century ago, and resulted in an easy 36-0 shutout victory for the Orange and White.

All-time record: Texas leads, 1-0

Ohio State Buckeyes: August 30, 2025

In Arch Manning's first road start of his career, the difficulty was cranked to the max as they took on the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus to open the 2025 season.

The Longhorns kept the game close from start to finish, as the defense was able to keep Ryan Day's team to 14 points, but a late touchdown from Manning to Parker Livingstone late in the game were the only points for Texas, resulting in a 14-7 win for the champs.

All-time record: Ohio State leads, 3-2

UTSA Roadrunners: September 14, 2024

Ryan Wingo recorded 127 yards and Isaiah Bond caught two touchdowns as the quarterback duo of Manning and Quinn Ewers fueled Texas to a 56-7 win over their system school from San Antonio.

All-time record: Texas leads, 2-0

Tennessee Volunteers: January 1, 1969

With Darrell Royal still calling the shots, the Longhorns put on a 36-13 beating on the Volunteers the season before they won back-to-back national championships under Royal's coaching.

All-time record: Texas leads, 2-1

Oklahoma Sooners: October 11, 2025

In the 121st edition of the Red River Rivalry, Arch Manning made his presence felt with 166 yards and a touchdown on 21-for-27 passing, and the Longhorns' defense made John Mateer's first rivalry game with the Sooners absolute hell, picking him off three times and sacking him five times, with 2.5 of them coming courtesy of Colin Simmons.

Texas took their second straight win in the rivalry game with ease, 23-6.

All-time record: Texas leads, 65-51-5

Florida Gators: October 4, 2025

In what many consider as the biggest reason that Texas was not chosen as one of the 12 playoff teams in 2025, an unranked Florida Gators squad brought it to the Longhorns in "The Swamp," pulling off the upset for a 29-21 win over the Horns, kicking them out of the AP Top 25 after starting the year as the preseason No. 1.

All-time record: Texas leads, 3-1-1

Ole Miss Rebels: September 14, 2013

Case McCoy threw for only 196 yards and a touchdown as the Longhorns relied mainly on field goals for offensive support in their 44-23 loss to the Rebels in front of the home crowd in Austin.

Ole Miss would later vacate this win in 2019 after an investigation revealed that they were fielding ineligible players from the 2010 to 2016 seasons.

All-time record: Texas leads, 6-2 (including the vacated win by Ole Miss)

Mississippi State Bulldogs: October 25, 2025

After Arch Manning had to come out of the contest in overtime, Matthew Caldwell stepped up to the challenge as he found Emmett Mosley V for a 10-yard score, giving the Horns a 45-38 win in Starkville.

All-time record: Texas leads, 4-2

Missouri Tigers: December 27, 2017

In the 2017 Texas Bowl, it was essentially another home game for the Horns, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 11 of 15 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown as Texas downed Mizzou, 33-16.

All-time record: Texas leads, 18-9-1

LSU Tigers: September 7, 2019

The only thing the Longhorns did wrong against the Tigers in 2019 was play against quarterback Joe Burrow, who added to his eventual Heisman Trophy campaign with a 471-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Horns, resulting in a 45-38 win for Ed Orgeron's team in Austin.

All-time record: Texas leads, 9-8-1

Arkansas Razorbacks: November 22, 2025

In an offensive showdown with the Pigs, Arch Manning's four touchdowns were more than enough for the Longhorns to take a 52-37 win in the penultimate game of their 2025 campaign.

All-time record: Texas leads, 58-23

Texas A&M Aggies: November 28, 2025

The No. 3 Aggies visited Austin in the regular season finale for both teams, hoping to complete a perfect 12-0 record, but a 35-yard rushing score by Manning with seven minutes left and back-to-back interceptions by Texas A&M's Marcel Reed put those hopes to rest as the Horns took a 27-17 win over their most notable in-state nemesis.

All-time record: Texas leads, 78-37-5