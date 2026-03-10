3 Top Texas Longhorn Recruiting Targets Were Blown Away By Their Visits to Austin

The Texas Longhorns continue to do everything they can to better their team for the future, including dominating on the recruiting trail with some of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

Their latest installment comes after extending offers to offensive lineman Ty McCurry and Jayden Thompson, while also leaving a favorable impression on premier recruit Brayson Robinson.

As they continue to make a push for another top-10 class under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns made a staunch impression on three of their top targets for the 2028 cycle.

Forty Acres Stands Out

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns continue to make a push on the recruiting trail, hosting some premier targets on the first day of spring camp, and extending offers to McCurry and Thompson. Both players were impressed with what they saw, not just on the football field, either, but from the Forty Acres as well.

"They said I'm their top guy and that they want me back out for a visit soon. "McCurry tells me of his conversations with the Longhorns before continuing on where they stand in his rankings. "I've loved the past two times I've been in Austin to check out the Longhorns and can 100 percent see them being a contender in my commitment down the line."

McCurry was a Sports Illustrated freshman All-American and currently stands at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, currently holding 11 offers with many of them coming from the Lone Star State. The other offer from the first day of practice went to Jayden Thompson, number 15-ranked offensive tackle in the 2028 class according to 247Sports.

"My conversations with the coaches went very well, they were all very inviting and helpful," Thompson told Texas Longhorns On SI of the Longhorns staff. "If I had one takeaway, it would be the tour of not just the football part of the school, but the campus as well."

Another target for the 2028 cycle is Brayson Robinson, an edge defender out of Mavel, Texas. While he didn't receive an offer yet, he has quickly garnered interest with some of the top programs in the country. The Arizona State Sun Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide have been on him mainly, but he's hearing from a lot of schools, including the Longhorns, who impressed him.

"It went amazing and I like how every coach introduced themselves to my family and me," Robinson told Texas Longhorns On SI about his visit. "I also love the culture."

With still a while to go until the 2028 cycle becomes the forefront on the recruiting trail, Sarkisian and his staff continue to set themselves up to be at the top of the conversations regarding the premier talent on their target board.