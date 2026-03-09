Steve Sarkisian Confirms Key Position Change for Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns failed to reach their goals last season despite beginning the year as the pre-season number one team in the country, and the overwhelming favorites to win last year's national championship.

After finding themselves on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff, head coach Steve Sarkisian attacked the transfer portal hard to revamp his offense around quarterback Arch Manning.

However, the key piece that could help unlock the offense might not come from a new transfer, or at the skills position either. After some speculation, Sarkisian confirmed while speaking to the media on Monday that offensive lineman Brandon Baker is transitioning from offensive tackle to guard, something that could be a key piece to seeing improvement from the Texas o-line.

Fixing the Trenches With Brandon Baker

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Baker was an integral part of the offensive line last season, and was expected to take a significant jump in his role after his 2024 freshman season that saw him appear in eight game for the Longhorns, including two appearances in the College Football Playoff. However, projected starting offensive line Andre Cojoe would suffer a knee injury in camp and Baker would slide over into the role for the season.

"I just think when you look at Brandon's measurables, and you look at kind of his future of the game," Sarkisian said of his decision to slide Baker to the guard spot. "He's kind of got a guard build and quite frankly, that was one of the hopes we were going to have for him last year."

At 6-foot-4, he projects to be more of a guard due to his size, but with a great first punch ability, and his footwork, was able to play at offensive tackle for the Longhorns. Now moving back inside, and better knowledge of what goes on at both positions, Baker should feel more comfortable back at the guard position, where his speed and size are better suited.

"I think solidifying ourselves from the inside on that right side of the line" Sarkisian continued on with what the move could do for the offense. "With him and Melvin at right tackle, it is really beneficial for us long term."

Finishing the season as the third-ranked offensive tackle, and 174th in the country according to PFF, combining him and Siani should give the Longhorns a strong right side offensive line grouping. After finishing 84th in the country with 137.8 rushing yards per game, having Baker slide into the guard role, with experienced tackles on both ends in Siani and Trevor Goosby, could unlock the rushing attack that Sarkisian has been looking for to help his offense.