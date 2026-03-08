Premier Recruit Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns continue to set themselves up for success not just in 2026, but for the seasons that will follow it as well, continuing to make a push on the recruiting trail.

The newest instance comes from Lone Star State prospect Jasper Ngokwere locking in his official visit to the Forty Acres. The offensive tackle will make a trip down to Austin on June 19-21, according to his post on X.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian continues to put an emphasis on building the trenches for the future and recruiting in-state talent.

Rising Up the Rankings

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ngokwere has quickly been rising up the recruiting rankings, currently sitting as the number 25 offensive tackle, and number 32 overall in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports. His recruitment continues to grow, especially after a great performance at the recent Under Armor event.

Standing at 6-foot-5, weighing 270 pounds, he has a projectable frame that makes him one of the more intriguing prospects. Adding to his frame, and already having arm length to aid his frame, with more reps and as he continues to grow, he could find his way climbing even higher in the recruiting rankings.

"They stand in my very top schools that I'm interested in," Ngokwere tells Texas Longhorns On SI. "It's a very great school, coach Flood and all the other coaches are very great coaches and can develop you, and the program is great."

Ngowkere will be part of a loaded summer visit cycle on the Forty Acres, featuring some of the top talent around the country, and plenty of top-end talent from the Lone Star State as well. As of now, he stands as the only offensive lineman scheduled for a visit that weekend, so he should get plenty of time with coach Flood to recruit him as well.

The Longhorns currently have the ninth-ranked class in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and rank fourth in the conference behind both of their heated rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies, who both rank in the top three as of now.

Their current class, headlined by the number one receiving recruit in the country, Easton Royal, is still without any offensive line commits. As Sarkisian and his staff continue to make a push on the recruiting trail, with a jam-packed summer for visits, Ngokwere could be a big target to be the first offensive lineman to commit in the class.