3 Ways NIL Is Shaping Texas Football Right Now

As some of the highest spenders in college football, the Texas Longhorns consistently have taken advantage of the NIL era over the last few years with top-tier rosters and notable retention of key players.



Despite head coach Steve Sarkisian's comments regarding the NIL era and its cost to the game of college football, the Longhorns still prioritize staying ahead of the curve when it comes to using NIL to their advantage. Here are three ways that NIL is affecting the Texas football program in 2026.

1. Pulling In An Immediate Impact Transfer Portal Class

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns pulled in one of the most notable transfer classes of the 2026 portal window, bringing home impactful players like wide receiver Cam Coleman, running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers and linebacker Rasheem Biles.

With 22 total commits, Texas' class ranked as No. 3 in the nation and features several players that can make an immediate impact. Although traditional recruiting methods had a hand in pulling some of the top players from the portal, having deep pockets to reimburse the newcomers certainly helps to attract the best. Portal recruitment in 2026 was bolstered by substantial NIL investments, helping Texas to sit at the top of the nation in terms of incoming players.

2. Roster Retention And Keeping Stars in Austin

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas' NIL strategy doesn't just assist in bringing players to Austin — it helps to keep them there too. The Longhorns do a phenomenal job at retaining star players who could have hit the road for the NFL Draft or for the transfer portal. Instead, most of those players choose to continue their careers at Texas, with many staying until their last year of eligibility.

The rentention of quarterback Arch Manning, defensive end Colin Simmons, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo are some of the most notable names in terms of returning players, with all three set to make productive contributions in 2026 for an "all-in" season, despite the lackluster 2025 season that pushed many other players into the portal.

3. Internal Support And Revenue

University of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte is seen before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Ou Vs Texas | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas' most innovative strategies regarding NIL come in the form of internal support, adding ways to generate revenue outside of traditional donor methods. The Longhorns utilize partnerships with companies to bring in more financial backing, notably the Austin-based company "Humann," with the brand logo appearing on the field of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in 2025.

The Longhorns also set up an internal program dedicated to supporting athletes and their navigation of NIL, called the Longhorn Sports Agency. The agency is partnered with Learfield and focuses on assisting athletes in building their own brands to attract more NIL partnerships, with the Longhorns leading the nation in such strategies to capitalize on NIL.

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