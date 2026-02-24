Steve Sarkisian Had 1 Rule When Assembling the Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Class

The transfer portal — and specifically the transfer portal period — has become one of the most chaotic stretches of the college football calendar. With so many moving parts and with so much roster turnover, it's only natural for coaches to worry about what they might be sacrificing in the rush to add talent.

Texas Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian shed some light on that concern recently, emphasizing that he and his coaching staff approached this portal cycle with a focus on team chemistry and culture.

"We didn't sacrifice character for talent when we went into the transfer portal," Sarkisian said. "These guys have connected much better and much sooner with our team than we ever have previously."

For Longhorn Nation, Sarkisian's statements reinforce a growing belief that Texas is geared for a big season, Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Longhorns' coaching staff was already forming close bonds with this year's roster. If both the coaches and players are on the same wavelength, it only adds to the sense that Texas is building real momentum heading into the fall.

Proof of Growing Stability Under Sarkisian

Texas has always been steady in its transfer portal approach for years now. The Longhorns continued that trend by putting together a top-3 transfer class according to 247Sports and a top-10 transfer class according to On3. No matter how their season ends, Austin is a solid destination for any high-level player looking to take the next step in their college football journey.

But something was different for the Longhorns during the 2026 transfer portal cycle. As previously mentioned, Sarkisian and his staff didn't just target a group of the biggest names that entered the portal.

While the addition of former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman grabbed national attention, the Longhorns focused on bringing in players who have both proven themselves on the field and fit the culture Texas is building. Since Sarkisian has become the head coach at Texas, he's emphasized the need for his players to buy in to the Texas brand.

That mindset shaped the entire class. Texas didn't necessarily need a massive overhaul — it just needed additions that strengthened what was already in place last season. Last year's roster had the talent to make a College Football Playoff Appearance. The talent on this year's roster seems to be even better.

Combine Texas' upgraded roster with their revamped coaching staff, and you get a program that looks prepared to handle the high expectations surrounding it. The coaching staff and the players becoming close quickly only makes them more dangerous in the fall.