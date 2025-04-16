Everything Colin Simmons Said After Texas Longhorns Spring Practice
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns star edge rusher Colin Simmons met with the media for the first time this spring after practice Wednesday and provided some insight on how the team has been growing so far this offseason.
He also talked about his personal growth and some goals for next season. Simmons won the Shaun Alexander Award for most outstanding freshman last season after finishing with a team-leading nine sacks.
Here's what he had to say:
On his growth over the past year
"I feel like I've grown mentally, physically and spiritually all in the one year being here at the university. ... Just being around these coaches, coaching staff, and being around the players and being around the strength staff also just builds the mental and the physical process. And just waking up, praying to God, talking to God throughout my day."
On assessing his freshman year
“I feel like I had a pretty solid freshman year. It could have been way better, just knowing my talents, knowing myself, knowing my abilities."
On Anthony Hill Jr.
"That's my brother. That's my brother, even during the recruiting process, like I would go on visits with Ant and stuff like that. So me and him always had a real good relationship. ... Our plays go through him, you know, he's the middle linebacker, runs the defense. ... Ant is the juice, just his play making, the way he carries stuff, the way he talks."
On biggest adjustment from high school to college
"Just schedule, honestly. I feel like all the drills and stuff like that, I seen it before, having all the trainings that I had in my life time and stuff like that, and all the tough coaching that I had growing up. So I was preparing for it, but it was just the schedule."
On his confidence level
"Honestly, I never lose my confidence playing this playing this sport. You got to have confidence playing this sport, going into them games, going into practice, going and walking into this facility, you have to have the utmost confidence."
On how many sacks he will have next season
“I’m trying to break the sack record. I’ll just say that.”
On how to get into an offensive lineman's head
"Catching them off guard. Honestly, as the game goes on, start chirping and chirping, you know, they start chirping back, and then they lose focus of what their play call is."
On new assistant coach LaAllen Clark
"Amazing. That's my dog. love him. He's taught me a lot since him being here. And, you know, he really develop you as a person both on and off the field. ... He has days where he has energy. He has a day where he's laid back. It depends on what type of practice we have, so we gotta bring it out of him."
On changing his jersey number and Micah Parsons' reaction
"Me and Micah actually had that conversation early on, after the Super Bowl. He knew I was changing my number, and I kind of told him that I want to take my own path, in my own lane, and he understood it. He didn't want me to change it, but I had to."
On having Micah Parsons in his corner
"It feels great to have somebody by my side, you know, in my corner, giving me that courage and giving me that advice and stuff like that."
On receiving the Shaun Alexander Award
"A special moment for me and my family, because my family was there. Also it was just a special moment for me, I'm pretty sure it was a special moment for Mr. Alexander also, and it just felt great. It felt great holding that trophy in my head because I feel like I worked so hard for it, and I feel like this school helped me get it. ... Just makes my heart smile. It made my heart smile. Just making my family smile makes my heart smile. And I feel like that's what drives me the most is my family."
On which young players could surprise next season
"A lot of them, honestly, but Justus Terry on the defense and Jamie Ffrench on the offense."
On Justus Terry
"He just want it. He likes the grind. He likes what comes with this sport. He likes the process."