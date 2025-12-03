5 2026 Recruits Who Could Make an Instant Impact for Texas Football Next Season

Texas currently finds itself with the No. 7-ranked recruiting class on national signing day, according to 247Sports. The incoming freshman class holds some future heavy hitters that may become stars for the Longhorns.

With national signing day underway, here are five freshmen who may make an earlier impact for Texas than others when they join the Longhorns next season.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. - 5-Star ATH

Jermaine Bishop Jr. | Jermaine Bishop Jr. on X

Ranked the No. 5 athlete in the nation and No. 8 overall player in Texas, Jermaine Bishop has an opportunity to perform for the Longhorns in various roles because he does a little bit of everything. In 2024, Bishop caught 83 passes for 1,565 yards and 18 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. On the defensive side, Bishop recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups.

He also took on a role in special teams, returning a kick for a touchdown as a junior. Now set to join Texas next year, who knows, maybe he can take on a Travis Hunter-type of role and play both sides of the ball.

He is one of the most productive players in the history of Texas high school football.

Derrek Cooper - 5-Star RB

The No. 6 running back in the nation, Cooper, will look to continue an impressive line of recruiting for Texas running backs under the tenure of head coach Steve Sarkisian. Cooper, at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, is described as a powerful rusher who can churn out yards in the face of traffic.

Cooper can add on to a Texas run game that wasn't as active as anticipated this season, but can perhaps find some new life with this powerful young back.

Tyler Atkinson - 5-Star LB

A major commit for Texas, Atkinson is the No. 2 linebacker in the nation and the No. 3-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Described as a player who can emerge as the "soul of a defense" according to 247Sports, Atkinson can help continue Texas's dominant defensive performances the team has displayed over the past few seasons.

Star Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. may depart Texas this season and declare for the NFL draft, and if he does, maybe Atkinson is just the right player to fill his shoes.

Corey Wells - 4-Star DL

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, defensive lineman Corey Wells brings a heck of a lot of power to Texas. According to 247Sports, Wells' size is complemented by arms that measure 35 inches. With a player like Wells, opposing teams may be scared to meet this big freshman up front.

James Johnson - 4-Star DL

James Johnson is the second defensive lineman on this list, ranking as the No. 9 player at his position and the No. 13-ranked player in Florida. In 2024, Johnson recorded 60 tackles, 5 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries as a junior.

Johnson adds on to the defensive prowess the 2026 class brings to the Forty Acres, that should continue to scare opposing offenses in the near future.