5 Areas the Texas Longhorns Need To Improve In Order To Win a Title

The Texas Longhorns went 10-3 last season, falling just short of making the playoffs for the third year in a row. Judging by Texas' offseason, they do not intend on repeating that in 2026.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff brought in the best transfer portal class in Texas' history, who join a team with returning stars at premium positions Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby and Colin Simmons. With arguably the most talented roster in college football, the only thing standing between the Longhorns and a national champion are entropy and themselves.

However, they have stood in their own way before, particularly last season. If the Longhorns want to deliver on their potential this season, they will need to improve in these five areas in 2026.

No. 5: Red Zone Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp looks at the scoreboard against the Rice Owls in the second quarter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is not as though Texas' red-zone defense was the bane of its issues or the root of its problems last season, however it was not a strong facet of the team.

Opponents turned red-zone trips into points at an 81.08% clip last season, which was 40th-best in college football. Again, not horrible, but the best teams in college football are elite in that area of the field.

If Texas wants to take the leap to the national title game in 2026, new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will need to take the red-zone defense from good to great.

No. 4: Penalties

The Longhorns averaged a ludicrous 8.3 penalties per game last season, the second-worst mark in football. That is the definition of a team shooting itself in the foot.

The Longhorns offense was the main issue, with the offensive line specifically being the most culpable. Despite that, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and three of their starting offensive linemen, including the biggest offender, Brandon Baker.

Texas is expecting old dogs to learn new tricks in 2026, however if they make limiting fouls a point of emphasis in the fall, things can turn around. There should also be a regression to the mean that brings Texas closer to an average of about six penalties.

No. 3: Pass Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas had the 20th-best scoring defense and 27th-best defense by yards allowed per game last season. That was in spite of their passing-defense, which was 89th in yards allowed per game.

Former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski lived in soft zone coverage last season, preventing teams from taking the top off but also allowing them to pick the Longhorns apart underneath. That led to Texas allowing just 6.6 yards per pass, 31st-fewest, but doing so on 35.8 passes per game, which was the 9th-most.

That removed the advantage of Texas' stalwart run defense, which gave up just 3.1 yards per carry. Instead of having to face their meat-grinder in the middle, opponents were consistently given free access to short, reliable gains in the air against the Longhorns.

This is a trend that will not continue under Muschamp, whose style is far more aggressive and will not allow for dink-and-dunk operations.

No. 2: Controlling the Clock

Texas controlled the ball for just 47.59% of their games this season. That is an abhorrent mark for a team that had the 13th-best rushing defense in college football last season.

Kwiatkoski's soft coverage is partly to blame, as is Texas' 84th-ranked run game, but at the end of the day Texas needs to make a change in their organizational philosophy. Half of the teams in last year's college football playoff were also top-12 in time of possession.

Elite teams control the game, if the Longhorns want to be elite next year, they will need to do the same.

No. 1: Offensive Consistency

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas' offense had some of the highest highs and lowest lows of any in college football. Longhorns fans truly never knew if they were going to watch the team that scored 41 points against Michigan, or the squad that managed 16 points against Kentucky.

Some of that blame falls at the feet of Manning who, for all of his strengths, does miss the easy ones at times. Much more of the blame can be placed on the aforementioned clock and penalty issues.

Texas was hit by a storm of issues on offense last year, however they did not lose any of their key players and have brought in even more star power. If that increased cohesion and infusion of talent can avoid tripping over itself, the sky is the limit for Texas in 2026.

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