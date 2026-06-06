5 Reasons for Optimism for Texas Longhorns in 2026

The calendar says June, but for Texas Longhorns fans, the 2026 season has already begun. Trash talk between rivals is reaching an all-time high for a summer month, but it's the expectations of this team that has fans excited for the season to begin.

Sure, there will always be fans who want to nitpick the potential negatives of a team. But what if we talk about this season being a success? Want a reason to feel optimistic about the Longhorns for the rest of the summer?

Here are five reasons the entire fan base should be optimistic about the 2026 season.

1. Manning Time

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Not that anyone can put more pressure on Arch Manning coming into the 2026 season, but it feels like the stars are aligning for the redshirt junior quarterback.

After his first full season under center, Manning is going to be more than ready to lead the Longhorns through the SEC gauntlet this fall.

2. Experienced Additions

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247 Sports, the Longhorns finished the 2026 transfer portal with the third-best class in the country.

Players like wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers are bringing another dynamic to an offense that is already expected to be one of the best in the country.

3. Another Strong Class

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Hook 'Em stands on the field during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is important, but head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't put all of his future plans into the portal.

The Longhorns finished the 2026 recruiting trail with the ninth-best class in college football. Freshmen may not always make an immediate impact, but a player like Jermaine Bishop could be one that is too talented to keep on the sidelines.

4. Defensive Star

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There's been a lot of talk about the offense this offseason, but this defense is going to be able to win a lot of games for the Longhorns this season.

The unit arguably has the best pass rusher, not just in the SEC but in the country, with Colin Simmons. Simmons will be leading a unit that somehow may be a little underrated coming into the 2026 season.

5. Confidence

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In nearly every interview Coach Sarkisian has had this offseason, you can hear the confidence in what he is saying about his team.

The slow start to last season really bothered this team during the entire season. I wouldn't say it's urgency, but the Longhorns know how important a good start is to the season, and their head coach seems to know he has a great hand.

The countdown to opening kick is on.

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