Colin Simmons Says Texas QB Arch Manning Has It 'Harder Than Any of Us'

Few programs in the country have a standard to win quite like the Texas Longhorns. No matter how good or bad Texas football is performing, their every move makes headlines.

The 2026 season will be no different. The Longhorns are projected to be a College Football Playoff team and an SEC title contender. However, these expectations aren't the media falling for preseason hype like years past. It actually feels legitimate.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian allocated plenty of resources to build a winner, and the roster backs up that notion. But a path to success starts and ends with quarterback Arch Manning.

Does Arch Manning Have the Most Pressure to Deliver?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning's teammate, Colin Simmons, believes his quarterback gets the most pressure of anyone in college football.

Simmons said, "I give Arch all props, honestly. He got it harder than any of us in college football. Just the fans, the interactions, the media, everything."

Few positions in college football come with more pressure and expectations than the quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. It's part of the territory. Sarkisian touched on the fact that it wasn't Manning who said he would be the first overall pick of next year's draft. It was the media who set incredibly high standards.

Manning got off to a rocky start to last season as he was swarmed by Ohio State's defense in week one. There was an adjustment period, but by the end of the regular season, Manning found his stride and finished with 3,163 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Sarkisian Backed Up Manning

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Simmons wasn't the only one who came to Manning's defense at SEC Media Days.

Sarkisian said, "I'm very proud of Arch for the way he's carried himself, the way he represents the University of Texas. I think right now he's a very dangerous player because he learned a lot from last season, and he is surrounded by some good players."

Sarkisian got Manning some help this offseason. They added the top wide receiver in the transfer portal, Cam Coleman, and brought in two talented running backs, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. The Longhorns are set up to have a balanced offensive attack.

It comes down to Manning. Sure, the pressure and ceiling that was put on him was premature. But the play on the field can do the talking. Manning's second half of the season was encouraging, and if Texas wants to play into January, it starts with number 16.

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