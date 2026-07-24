Steve Sarkisian Reveals the Harsh Truth Behind Texas Longhorns 'Cap Space' Decisions

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gave a rare glimpse into how a big-budget SEC program navigates the roster-building struggles of modern college football on Thursday.

Sark was forthright about the sacrifices the team made to maximize the remaining time in Austin for his most prized recruit since being hired to replace Tom Herman in 2021, quarterback Arch Manning.

Sarkisian gave reporters a budgeting lesson on how UT's brain trust built its 2026 roster during his media availability at the 2026 SEC Football Media Days' finale in Tampa.

Sark Reveals the Harsh Truths of Modern College Football

Steve Sarkisian just put pressure on Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown, and Mike Masunas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“To make the moves we make, to bring in a Cam Coleman, to bring in a Hollywood Smothers, to bring in a Raleek Brown, to bring in a Mike Masunas at tight end; we had to let DeAndre Moore go. We had to let Parker Livingstone go. We had to let Tre Wisner go. We had to let CJ Baxter go," Sarkisian said to Paul Finebaum.

"...we had to let some pretty good players leave to create the cap space to bring those guys in. I think strategically, there were some tough decisions to make. But, we made them. I think we all can agree that we’re probably better around Arch today than we were a year ago at this time.”

No coach breaks down the fourth wall quite like Sarkisian. He's made it abundantly obvious he's under pressure behind the scenes in a notoriously difficult political situation at the University of Texas, what with his complaints about playing a difficult nine-game SEC schedule plus a non-conference clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes and his shot at schools like Ole Miss that don't have the same rigorous academic transfer standards as UT.

Anyone who has a question about why some of their favorite players didn't return from last year's team just had that answered at SEC Media Days. Sark just revealed who they were replaced with and used the term "cap space" to explain the investments.

This isn't your father's college football. That's for sure. Sark isn't in the business of pretending that it is.

Steve Sarkisian Puts Pressure on Texas's New Skill-Position Threats

If Sarkisian just named you, there's an elevated expectation for you to make Manning look good and win football games in the coming months.

For NC State Wolfpack transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Raleek Brown, it means establishing the run and controlling the tempo on the ground. For Auburn Tigers transfer receiver Cam Coleman, it's being the best weapon Manning has ever had out wide and downfield in Burnt Orange. Michigan State Spartans transfer Mike Masunas will be doing plenty of blocking, but he'll also need to serve as an understated threat in the passing game when opposing secondaries hone in on the Longhorns' elite receiving corps.

Sarkisian mentioned plenty of lost production by name. The new names know what bar to meet and exceed. Manning himself now understands the sacrifices it took to give him his best chance of living up to his legendary name.

It's all on the table in Central Texas. The stakes couldn't be clearer ahead of the biggest fall on the Forty Acres in forever.

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