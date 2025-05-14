5-Star CB Commits to Texas Longhorns 2026 Recruiting Class
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have landed a commitment from one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star cornerback/athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over the Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators and USC Trojans. He's now the seventh commit for Texas in the class.
A product of Willis (TX), Bishop Jr. is listed as a cornerback on 247Sports but profiles as one of the best overall athletes in the class due to his ability to play offense and defense at a high level.
Bishop Jr. joins a Texas 2026 class that features four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., long snapper Trott O'Neal, offensive tackle Max Wright and offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson.
Bishop Jr. also received offers from programs like Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, SMU, Florida, Baylor, Duke, Arkansas, Houston, Vanderbilt and many more. He has official visits next month with USC (June 6), Houston (June 12) and Texas (June 20).
According to the scouting report from 247's Gabe Brooks, Bishop Jr. is a "ball skills magician."
"One of the best pure football players in the country, reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons," Brooks wrote. "Dynamic three-phase playmaker who lacks ideal measurables and frame specs, but possesses wiry tendon strength shown in ball skills, run-after-catch strength, and surprising striking power for such a lean cover man. Ball skills magician."
