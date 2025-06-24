5-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Richard Wesley Goes Viral in Dominant Camp Video
Richard Wesley has only been a Texas Longhorns commit for about 48 hours now, and he is already showing why he deserves to don the Burnt Orange and White uniforms for Steve Sarkisian in the Texas state capital.
During a workout at the Indianapolis Colts' practice facility at Rivals Camp, the five-star edge rusher tested his skills against equally talented offensive lineman. Wesley was matched up with five-star offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda, a commit to the Tennessee Volunteers.
To say that Wesley got the better of the lineman would be an understatement.
Wesley's explosiveness quickly overtakes the Volunteer commit, driving Osenda backwards and even causing him to trip over a dummy there at the end.
Take a look:
A product of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA., Wesley originally committed to the Oregon Ducks on May 10 before decommiting shortly after. He currently ranked by the 247Sports composite rankings as the second-best edge rusher in the class of 2026, and third-best in the state of California.
In an interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney, Wesley praised the opportunity that he knows would await him at the Forty Acres, both on the gridiron and in the classroom.
“I think Texas is a great school,” Wesley said. “Not only football, but academically. They have great degrees, great business schools, great schools, and so I felt like the decision was best of both worlds. I get to play in the SEC, but I also get to walk out with a good degree.”
Another factor in Wesley’s decision to become a Longhorn was edge coach LaAllen Clark.
“Coach Clark comes from a humble beginning,” Wesley said. “He kind of leveled up during COVID season, and he’s just a great guy.”
With his mind now set on his collegiate journey, Wesley is ready to be an asset on defense for head coach Steve Sarkisian.