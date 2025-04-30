Steve Sarkisian Raves About 'Incredible' Texas Longhorns Athletics
The 2024-2025 year has definitely been one to remember for the University of Texas at Austin, especially for athletics.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns football team enjoyed a tenure as the AP Top 25 No. 1 rank for a couple of weeks in October and once against made it to the final four teams in the College Football Playoff, falling in the semifinals to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
After coming to Austin in a move that shocked the college baseball world, head coach Jim Schlossnagle has led the Longhorns to success on the diamond much like he did with the Texas A&M team that he led to the College World Series last season. The Longhorns are currently the reigning No. 1 team in baseball as of now and are fresh off of a sweep of their College Station rivals on the diamond this past weekend.
During his midweek press conference, Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian had no choice but to acknowledge the success that the Burnt Orange have endured throughout the year in all sports, not just the main ones.
"We wrapped up spring ball on Saturday and had a great day, and obviously I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about what Schloss is doing with the baseball program, that was an awesome series sweep they had this weekend," Sarkisian said. "I think that just speaks to where Texas athletics is right now, too. A ton of credit to CDC (Chris Del Conte, Texas athletic director), but I think that of our 21 sports right now, nine of them have been ranked number one in the country which is pretty incredible when you look at it on that front."
Sarkisian also touched on the football recruiting process, and how much it had changed in the past five years, specifically how early recruits can now visit colleges.
"I think from an assistant coach's perspective where it's adjusted, you know it's a real balancing act," Sark said. "What you used to do back in the day is you'd spring recruit to invite the seniors to get to camp and get them to camp and then get them to come to a game in the fall and then get them to take an official visit in wintertime around December or January. Now, that is sped all the way up and now signing day is now in early December."
"So many of the players have been on our campus last year to come to a game, they've been on our campus and now the assistant coaches are going out in the spring really to home visit the kids now, which is incredible to think."
Sarkisian and the Longhorns will officially begin their new era with Arch Manning as the quarterback when they face off against Ohio State in Columbus in a rematch of the CFP semifinal on August 31.