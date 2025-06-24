Analyst Predicts Which Texas Longhorns Game Will Shape 2025 Season
The Texas Longhorns' 2024 campaign came to an end in the College Football Playoff Semifinal last season in a 28-14 loss to eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Granted an early rematch, the Longhorns will once again face the Buckeyes in 2025, this time on opening weekend.
With high expectations for both teams, one college football analyst believes it may be a game that shapes the 2025 college football season.
Fox Sports analyst and former collegiate quarterback Joel Klatt recently listed 10 games he believes will shape next seasons college football landscape, starting with the Longhorns versus the Buckeyes.
"This is going to be a monster matchup," Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show. "Not only do you have that, all the backstory of these teams...but you also have the first start in the Arch [Manning] era."
Despite starting a pair of games last season when former starting quarterback Quinn Ewers was injured, the Week 1 matchup versus Ohio State is expected to be the first game in Manning's tenure as a starter for Texas. Manning, one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in college football in recent years, will have a difficult task ahead facing the defending national champions.
"This is now his team, this is his program and so Arch Manning here as your starter for Texas and he's gonna get that start against the defending national champion on the road. That's pretty awesome," Klatt said.
Meanwhile the Ohio State quarterback situation is more uncertain, with the Buckeyes currently trying to find their starter for the 2025 season. Will Howard, the Buckeyes starting quarterback in 2024, declared for the draft after winning the national championship. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"We've also got the quarterback situation at Ohio State, who is it gonna be," Klatt said. "Is it gonna be Julian Sayin? I know he's incredibly talented. I've really enjoyed watching what he brings to the table when I've been in Columbus and I've seen practice."
Sayin, a sophomore Alabama transfer is competing for the starting quarterback role against junior Lincoln Kienholz. Sayin, a former five-star and top recruit in the 2024 class, is considered to be the frontrunner for the starting role at the moment.
Quarterback isn't the only position at Ohio State with someone new in the role, as the Buckeyes also have a new offensive and defensive coordinator this season. This new coaching staff and quarterback will have to face a Texas team led by head coach Steve Sarkisian.
"You're going to have this idea that Steve Sarkisian, he has brought Texas back to the position where they have been or were desperate to be for a decade, which is right at the forefront of college football," Klatt said. "He's done a remarkable job, but now it's back-to-back years in which they've lost in the national semifinal, so he wants to take a step forward."
In a matchup that will grant an early look at two teams that are both expected to make deep runs into the College Football Playoffs, Week 1's Texas versus Ohio State game will be one to watch.