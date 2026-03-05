Former Texas QB Quinn Ewers Turns Heads With Surprise Visit to Austin

The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of their offseason as they prepare for the second full year with Arch Manning as the starting quarterback.

But while the program prepares to continue into the new era, one of the primary faces that helped bring Texas back to national prominence is making a brief return to Austin.

Former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who wrapped up his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins this past season, reunited with head coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin on Wednesday less than a year after being a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quinn Ewers All Smiles With Steve Sarkisian

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers looks to hand the ball off to a teammate against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In pictures shared by Texas Football's Instagram page, Ewers and Sarkisian were seen catching up on the field at DKR.

The pair spent three years together, as Ewers was Texas' starting quarterback for back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff Semifinals while also helping the Longhorns win their first Big 12 Championship since 2009 during the program's final year in the league.

There's no doubt that Ewers will always be a fan favorite in Austin. As a result, it make sense that a visit back to the Forty Acres is drawing attention.

During his rookie year with the Dolphins, started three games in four total appearances while going 55 of 83 passing for 622 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions along with eight carries for 19 yards.

After his final game at Texas, Sarkisian praised Ewers for the way he navigated the adversity during his college career.

"I'm super proud of Quinn," Sarkisian told reporters. "He's taught me a lot, probably unknowingly to him, because what he went through every year dealing with injury, what he goes through where I don't know if he'd ever live up to the standards of what everybody thinks he's supposed to be. But at the end of the day, all he did was show up every day and work and be a great leader and be a great teammate."

"You can ride that emotional roller coaster of whatever you think public opinion could be, and that could be the opinion of one or a hundred or whatever. But this guy never did that. All he did was come to work every day. All he did was be a great teammate. All he did was work on his craft, get himself as healthy as he could when he was injured, and then show up when it was time to show up."