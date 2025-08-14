Analyst Slams Texas Longhorns With Harsh Comparison After 'Next Alabama' Claim
Like the man or hate him, you can't help but agree that Fox's Colin Cowherd has quite an interesting way with words.
His analogies have been used for praise for some teams, and put downs for others.
And Wednesday afternoon, the national championship favorite Texas Longhorns got one of the latters their way from the host of The Herd.
Cowherd Compared the Longhorns to 'Prom Kings'
In an article by The Athletic's Ralph Russo, the Longhorns were dubbed as becoming the new Alabama Crimson Tide by Russo, not necessarily in the way that they would be winning championship after championship like Nick Saban's Tide did, but just the sheer power that they could hold over the college football world starting in 2025.
Cowherd, however, is not on board with Russo's comparison, and he made that very clear, calling Texas "USC in cowboy hats."
“So, Georgia was the new Alabama for about four years until the NIL took off, where SEC tough, physical, defensive head coach, multiple natties. Georgia was the new Alabama," said Cowherd. "Texas, my entire life, has been USC in cowboy hats. Good looking, lot of style, lot of vibe, lot of energy, coach always makes a lot of money, cool stadium, cool city. Where are all the natties?"
Cowherd would then go on to further elaborate why he disagreed with the comparison in a way that only he could.
“I love Texas football, and I didn’t go there. I don’t understand why I love Texas football, but it’s something you can love without living there. It’s cool. They passed the eye test. They have most of my life, but they’re not Alabama. They’re not gritty, right?" Cowherd said. "Texas is the prom king. He’s the coolest guy in school. He may be the best-looking guy in school. He’s the prom king. Alabama was like the best wrestler in your high school. Like, you know, didn’t always look good in clothes, but nobody wanted to mess with him. So nobody’s afraid of the prom king, and that’s the problem.”
To be fair, if the Georgia Bulldogs weren't a college football team, then Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns would've had a season run much similar to what you would see out of a prime Alabama team in the early-to-mid 2010s, a national championship with either one loss or straight up undefeated, but after two losses to the Bulldogs in both the regular season and in the SEC Championship game, and then a CFP semifinal loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, that Tide-esque run ended sooner than it could really begin.
But then you realize that this was only the first season that Texas has been in the SEC, a conference that many call the toughest in college sports.
Still getting adjusted to everything, the Longhorns not only almost went undefeated in the regular season, not only defeated their long-time rivals in a grudge match 13 years in the making, not only made it to the conference championship game, but they almost made it to the national championship game in just their first season in the SEC, a move that many believed would eat the team alive after all the years they spent in the Big 12.
And to make matters better for the team, they'll be starting their second year in the conference with the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 rankings.
But this is a fully adjusted Horns team led by one of, if not the best coaches in the country, and now that they are fully aware of what the Southeastern Conference expects year in and year out, this team could very much mirror the iconic Crimson Tide team that ruled the nation throughout the 2010s.
Championships or no championships.