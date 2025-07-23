Do Texas Longhorns Have SEC's Best Player?
While Arch Manning and the offense take up most of the headlines, the Texas Longhorns' defense may just be their greatest strength.
They showed it last season, as the defense often made up for an offense that struggled at times. The Longhorns ranked third nationally in points allowed (15.3 per game), third in yards allowed (283.7 per game) and fourth in sacks (46), and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Of course, the Longhorns wouldn't have one of the country's elite defenses without some elite players, sophomore defensive end Colin Simmons chief among them. The former five-star recruit had a freshman season to remember, racking up 48 total tackles (14 for loss), a team-high nine sacks and three forced fumbles.
It was a phenomenal start for the Dallas native, but the truly scary part is that he still has plenty of room to grow.
Colin Simmons Named SEC's Best Defensive Player
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman put together a list of the best offensive and defensive players in every conference, and Simmons earned the well-deserved honor of being the SEC's top defensive player.
"Simmons was a top-15 overall recruit and has somehow already exceeded expectations," Wasserman wrote. "The Texas native was the sixth-most-valuable edge defender in college football in 2024, according to PFF WAA. He trailed only Abdul Carter, Jack Sawyer, Mike Green, Josaiah Stewart and JT Tuimoloau in that metric. Simmons ended up winning the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, given to the best true freshman in college football.
"His 18.6% pressure rate was a top-15 mark in the nation, and he contributed in the run game to the tune of a 73.4 PFF grade. Simmons’ elite combination of bend and advanced pass-rushing moves is reminiscent of Von Miller."
Being compared to all of those great pass rushers, not to mention a future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Miller, is one heck of an honor, but Simmons has shown he has the potential to be that kind of player, and the Longhorns know it.
"From the first day of spring ball when he came in, I saw, I knew something was going to be different about him, just the way he can get off the football and do different stuff," star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. said last week at SEC Media Days. "The way he can bend, I knew he was going to be special from one of the first couple of practices. It's an honor to play with him. He's going to have a great year."