Analyzing the Texas Longhorns’ 2025 Red-Zone Stats, Trends for 2026

You can’t win a football game without scoring more points than your opponent, and teams that squander red-zone opportunities often get left behind. Five of the 12 College Football Playoff teams finished inside the top 25 in red-zone touchdown percentage, making the most of their trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

As the Texas Longhorns look to return to the postseason tournament, what can be evaluated from their performance last season, and where will they improve going forward?

Where Did Texas Improve, Fail in Red Zone Compared to 2024?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last season, Indiana was the perfect example of what an efficient offense looks like and what it can achieve. The Hoosiers were fourth in points per play, sixth in success rate and 13th in EPA per play.

When they got in the red zone, things were not much different: second in red-zone trips (77), eighth in scoring percentage (92.21%) and 12th in touchdown percentage (72.73%). Indiana dominated in all phases, a contributing factor to its 16–0 season and national championship victory.

Meanwhile, Texas had 47 trips to the red zone in 2025. It converted 40 into scores — 30 touchdowns and 10 field goals. The Longhorns’ scoring percentage was 85.11%, while their touchdown rate was 63.83%; this ranked 61st and 49th, respectively.

Compared with 2024, efficiency improved slightly. Texas scored on 79.71% of its red-zone trips and had a touchdown rate of 63.77%. These rates ranked 101st and 54th, respectively.

Red-Zone Metric 2025 Rate (Ranking) 2024 Rate (Ranking) Attempts 47 (No. 63) 69 (No. 2) Scoring Percentage 85.11% (No. 61) 79.71% (No. 101) Touchdown Percentage 63.83% (No. 49) 63.77% (No. 54)

However, the biggest difference was in red-zone opportunities. The Longhorns had 69 red-zone trips in 2024, nearly 50% more than in 2025. This fell from second in the country to 63rd.

The Longhorns' biggest flaw on offense was their efficiency between the 20s. Fewer opportunities to score can explain why the Longhorns struggled to put away opponents in 2025.

Who Scored the Most Red-Zone Touchdowns in 2025?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas had 47 red-zone trips in 2025, scoring 30 touchdowns in the process. This accounted for most of the Longhorns’ touchdowns, with 15 offensive touchdowns coming from further than 21 yards out.

The red-zone touchdowns were split pretty evenly between the passing game and the rushing game. The Longhorns had 16 red-zone passing touchdowns — 14 from Arch Manning, one from Matthew Caldwell and one from Parker Livingstone — and 14 on the ground from five different players.

Player Red-Zone Touchdowns Arch Manning 14 passing, 7 rushing, 1 receiving Christian Clark 2 rushing CJ Baxter 1 receiving DeAndre Moore Jr. 3 receiving Emmett Mosley V 2 receiving Jack Endries 2 receiving Jerrick Gibson 1 rushing Matthew Caldwell 1 passing Nick Townsend 1 rushing Parker Livingstone 1 passing, 3 receiving Ryan Wingo 3 receiving Tre Wisner 3 rushing, 2 receiving

Among the touchdown scorers for Texas, few will return for the 2026 season. Manning led the team in red-zone rushing and passing scores. The only player with a rushing score who will return in 2026 is Townsend, a tight end.

Endries and Caldwell entered the NFL draft, while Clark, Baxter, Moore, Gibson, Livingstone and Wisner entered the transfer portal. Wingo and Mosley are the only returners who caught a touchdown pass for Texas in 2025.

What Is the Longhorns’ Outlook in 2026?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Texas was outside the top 50 in red-zone opportunities, scoring percentage and touchdown rate. This was detrimental after falling from No. 2 to No. 63 in total red-zone trips. While there is room for improvement as a red-zone offense, the focus needs to be on getting into the red zone.

The additions of running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers should assist the Longhorns both inside and outside of the red zone. Texas running backs combined for 29 rushes of 10+ yards last season; Brown and Smothers had 31 and 24, respectively.

However, both are unproven as red-zone weapons. Neither led their team in rushing touchdowns in 2025. Manning’s legs are an asset in the red zone, and it will likely be a point of emphasis again in 2026.

As for the passing game, wide receiver Cam Coleman should help replace DeAndre Moore Jr.’s production. He is a big-bodied, athletic receiver who can high-point the ball and is dangerous in contested-catch situations.

After repeating solid-to-middling red-zone efficiency metrics from 2024, there are some concerns about the outlook in 2026. However, this can be mitigated if Texas improves its volume. The upgraded offensive depth chart should help as the Longhorns look to contend for a national title.

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