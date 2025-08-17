Andrew Mukuba Makes Incredible Play in NFL Preseason Debut
The Philadelphia Eagles, with the 64th pick in the second round of the NFL draft, selected former Longhorn safety Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba, part of one of the nation's top secondaries with Texas last season, is already showing some upside in the 2025 preseason, reeling in a pick-six on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.
What Does Mukuba Bring to the Eagles
In a video posted to X via the NFL, Dillon Gabriel targets a Browns receiver in the flat when Mukuba comes down and picks off the rookie quarterback. With plenty of running room in front of him, Mukuba returns the pick for a touchdown to help the team to a 7-6 lead in the second quarter.
Mukuba finished his day with a single tackle, along with his interception and touchdown. This was Mukuba's first bit of action in the NFL since he was drafted in the spring. The second round pick was the only Eagle to record an interception in the 22-13 loss to Cleveland.
Mukuba demonstrated his ball-hawking skills last season with six pass breakups and five interceptions in 2024 for the Longhorns.
Despite his high draft pick, Mukuba will have to work his way into a starting role with the Eagles, currently the second-string free safety with Philadelphia. In front of Mukuba is 2023 draft pick Sydney Brown, who finished the 2024 season with 11 games played, 7 tackles, one interception, and two passes defended.
Mukuba's 75-yard pick-six could bring up some conversation on whether or not Mukuba may be more suitable for the starting role this season over Brown. Brown also played against Cleveland, recording zero tackles but assisting on two. In the first preseason game for Philadelphia in early August against the Bengals, Brown tallied two tackles and an assisted tackle.
Brown was forced to work his way back from injury last season, not playing until October due to a torn ACL he suffered late into his rookie season the year prior. He now looks for his first full season in the NFL, possibly competing with Mukuba for his current place on the depth chart.
The Eagles have one preseason game remaining, set for Friday, August 22. Philadelphia will be taking on the New York Jets in another opportunity for Mukuba to showcase his abilities at safety. With possible competition in the Philadelphia secondary, if Mukuba keeps making plays like he did against the Browns, he will give the Eagles coaching staff some serious thinking to do heading into the season.