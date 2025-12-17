Quinn Ewers Becomes First Texas Longhorns NFL QB Since 2023 to Do This

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is being handed the keys to the Miami Dolphins offense.

Per multiple reports, the Dolphins will be giving Ewers his first-career NFL start in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals after benching Tua Tagovailoa after Week 15's blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a defeat that officially eliminated Miami from playoff contention.

Ewers, a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft, has only appeared in one game during his rookie season but could now be making his case to be the starter headed into next season -- all while being a part of Longhorn history in the process.

Quinn Ewers Joins Sam Ehlinger in Texas QB Lore

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With a start against Cincinnati, Ewers will become the first former Texas quarterback to start a game since Sam Ehlinger for the Indianapolis Colts at the end of the 2022 season on Jan. 8, 2023.

Ehlinger, who has remained a backup in the NFL during time with the Colts and Denver Broncos, finished that game 23 of 35 passing for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions along with five carries for 21 yards in a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans.

Earlier that season, former Texas quarterback and Longhorn legend Colt McCoy also started an NFL game for the Arizona Cardinals, though Ehlinger's start technically came more recently.

Quinn Ewers NFL Stats

Ewers made his NFL regular season debut in garbage time during Miami's 31-6 loss to the to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

He finished that game 5 of 8 passing for 53 yards, which was highlighted by a 40-yard completion.

During Miami's three-game preseason slate, Ewers went 23 of 43 passing for 273 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The official Texas football X account clearly took notice of the Ewers news, simply posting a picture of the former Longhorns star with an eyeballs emoji.

With Ewers taking the reins against the Bengals, this means he will be under a spotlight considering that Joe Burrow will starting on the other side for Cincinnati. Though both teams are eliminated from the playoffs, many fans have kept a close eye on Burrow as he navigates rumors of potential early retirement along with trade speculation.

Miami and Cincinnati will kickoff on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.