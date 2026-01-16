Another Former Texas Longhorns RB is Staying in the SEC
As the transfer portal window closes, multiple now-former Texas Longhorns are finding new homes.
Texas has said goodbye to a slew of players on both sides of the ball, though the running back position has been hit particularly hard.
And former Texas running back CJ Baxter committed to Kentucky, another Longhorn is also staying in the SEC.
Former Texas RB Christian Clark Makes Portal Decision
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas transfer running back Christian Clark has committed to South Carolina, where he will have three years of eligibility left.
Clark now joins a South Carolina team that went just 4-8 this season. The Gamecocks will be looking to make a run toward the College Football Playoff after coming up short in 2024 with a solid 9-4 record.
Clark was seen as the potential backup running back for 2026 once Texas' season officially wrapped up. The Longhorns added Arizona State running back Raleek Brown out of the portal and appeared to be set at the position.
However, Texas didn't stop there. Less than an hour after landing Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, the Longhorns added NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, who had originally committed to Alabama but flipped to Texas after taking a visit to Austin.
This immediately clouded Clark's future with the team. Prior to Smothers' commitment, reports indicated that Clark would be returning to Texas next season but that all changed quickly.
Texas' backfield was hard hit by the portal with the losses of running backs Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter, Rickey Stewart Jr., Jerrick Gibson and Colin Page.
With Wisner and Baxter both hitting the transfer portal, Clark got his first-career start against the Wolverines and took full advantage.
He finished with by far the best game of his young career, posting 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Entering the Citrus Bowl, Clark had 35 carries for 131 yards and a score on the season.
After missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, Clark's performance against Michigan was a pleasant site for Texas fans.
Without that game, it's uncertain which teams would have been interested in him in the portal, but things worked out for the best.
The Longhorns don't play South Carolina next season, so the only way Clark will have a chance to face Texas is if the two teams meet in the SEC Championship.
That said, Texas and South Carolina could eventually meet during the SEC slate in 2027, meaning Clark might get his shot to have a big game against his former team in the future.
