Another Texas Football Player Has Left The Program
Texas football handled business in the annual Red River Rivalry game in a dominant 23-6 victory against Oklahoma.
All seemed right in the world for Longhorns’ fans. That was until several sources announced sophomore running back Jerrick Gibson was no longer with the team.
Just hours later, senior kicker Will Stone was also reported to have left the program and the Longhorns lost depth in two key positions.
Will Stone’s Background
Stone was recruited in the 2022 class and made just one appearance as a place kicker in last season’s semifinal loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Out of Regents School of Austin, Stone ranked as the No. 6 kicker in his class and he was set to replace former kicker Cameron Dicker.
Plans changed as Bert Auburn won the starting job and served as the starter for two seasons.
After Auburn transferred to the Miami Hurricanes in the offseason, it looked like Stone would finally get his shot.
That was until the Texas State transfer kicker, Mason Shipley, won the starting job, and he has started all six games for the Longhorns.
Before the Oklahoma game, Shipley was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and made all 19 of his point-after-attempts.
Against the Sooners, Shipley missed a 55 and a 56-yard field goal, which were his first two misfires of the season.
In his three seasons at Texas State, he made 31 of his 35 field goal attempts, making him one of the most accurate field goal kickers in the country.
Unfortunately for Stone, he never got his shot to be the starting place kicker at the University of Texas, and he is in his final year of eligibility.
Inside Texas had reported that Stone plans to redshirt this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he submits his name to the NCAA transfer portal.
With Stone’s absence, Shipley will fully take over the kickoff specialist position and redshirt freshman kicker Spencer Barnett follows in the depth chart.
Next Up For Texas
The next challenge for Texas comes this Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The mindset going into the weekend was clearly stated by head coach Steve Sarkisian.
“This is an SEC Championship game for us,” Sarkisian said.
The Longhorns open up as 12.5-point favorites over the Wildcats, but Texas is locked in and wants to carry over its momentum to this weekend.
Texas will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.