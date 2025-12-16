Anthony Hill Jr. Gives Back to Austin In Selfless Way As Part of Final Goodbye

The Texas Longhorns are soon to write the final page on the 2025 season with a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

While the bowl game won't necessarily carry the same stakes as a matchup in the College Football Playoff, it will be a true opportunity for some of the younger guys on the Longhorns roster to get a chance to show where they are in their development, because of some opt-outs from other players who decided between the transfer portal or getting ready for the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of those players who decided to sit out the game against Michigan and prepare for the NFL Draft, while he won't be gearing up for the bowl game, has chosen to impact the Austin community.

Anthony Hill Jr. Spends Time Giving Back to the City of Austin

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

On Monday, after finding out that he was recognized as an AP Second Team All-American, Anthony Hill Jr. spent the rest of the day giving back to the community. The Longhorn linebacker partnered with Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin' Foundation to surprise 40 kids with a $6,000 shopping spree at an Academy in the Austin area.

While helping the kids pick out their new gifts, Hill Jr. spoke about why it was important to him to give back to the Austin community.

"I feel like it's important to me to be here," Hill said. "This is one of my last days in the town, so just to come back and kind of help the community is important to me. Just kind of going back to joking around and playing with friends in high school, it felt just like bringing back some of the good memories that I had with some of my friends."

Hill Jr.'s Legacy at Texas

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After the Longhorns' victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, Hill Jr. officially announced that he would be foregoing his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving a lasting legacy on the Forty Acres.

In his three seasons with the Burnt Orange, the linebacker played in 40 games, recording 249 tackles (136 solo), 31.5 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions.

During those three years, Hill Jr. was the heart and soul of a Longhorns defense that helped Texas reach two College Football Playoff semifinals, an appearance in the SEC Championship game in 2024, and a Big 12 conference championship in 2023.

Now the two-time All-American linebacker will head off to the 2026 NFL Draft and should be looked at as one of the top linebacker prospects in the entire draft class.