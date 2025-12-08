Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Announces NFL Draft Decision

The Texas Longhorns are losing the leader of their defense to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. will be declaring for the draft after three seasons on the Forty Acres, he announced on social media.

Hill Jr. missed the final two games of the regular season due to a hand injury and will now miss Texas' bowl game against Michigan, as expected.

Anthony Hill Jr.'s Message to Texas Fans

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hill Jr. addressed Texas fans on X with his NFL Draft announcement, saying that wearing the Burnt Orange has "been an honor."

"Dear Longhorn Nation, Thank you for embracing me from the moment I arrived in Austin," Hill Jr. wrote. "Representing Texas and wearing the burnt orange has truly been an honor. To my teammates - my brothers - thank you for pushing me and riding with me through every moment."

"To my coaches - Coach Nansan, Coach Huep, and Coach Gilbert - thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and helping me grow on and off the field. To my family - Mom, Dad, and my little brother - thank you for your love, sacrifice, and constant support. None of this would be possible without you. With gratitude for this journey and excitement for the future, I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

This season, Hill Jr. posted 70 total tackles (38 solo), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass breakup and two interceptions.

Hill Jr. has been one of the faces of Texas' turnaround under Steve Sarkisian over the past few seasons. There's no doubt he has left his mark on the Forty Acres after three seasons with the program.

In the Sarkisian era, Texas has seen 28 players hear their names get called in the NFL Draft with many more signing undrafted deals with teams as well.

This was highlighted by 12 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Longhorns set a new program record in the seven-round era for the most players taken in a single draft. This also ties for the fourth-most all-time by one program, as Alabama (2018) and Ohio State (2016) both previously reached that mark.

Hill Jr. could now be the latest Longhorn added to this list if he's a first-round pick this April.