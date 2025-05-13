Arch Manning a Winner in Retirement of New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr?
With new Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning being draft-eligible following the 2025 season, many NFL franchises could be in play to take Manning.
One NFL organization in particular could become primed to take the former five-star, the New Orleans Saints, whose starting quarterback, Derek Carr, just recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons due to complicated injuries in his right shoulder.
Leaving the Saints' starting quarterback job in a challenging position in the upcoming season, 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough may presumably become the week one starter. The 25-year-old rookie joins a quarterback room alongside former fifth-round draft pick Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, who the Saints picked back in 2023.
And according to USA Today's Nate Davis, those factors could mean that if there is a winner from the retirement of Carr, it could very well be Manning.
"Speculation had already been running amok as it pertained to NFL teams potentially jockeying for draft position to enlist the presumed University of Texas star," Davis wrote. "But this is what happens to football royalty when you’re the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, who combined to win four Super Bowls during their illustrious NFL careers. However, there’s an added layer of intrigue if the Saints absolutely crater in 2025, which seemed entirely possible before Carr’s announcement given the aftermath of a 5-12 season in 2024 when he started 10 games. Now, just imagine if they secure the No. 1 pick in 2026, Arch Manning has the type of season in Austin everyone seems to expect and has the option to go home to his native New Orleans and revive the team his grandfather, Archie Manning, played so bravely but futilely for in the 1970s."
In an offense that struggled in 2024, which finished the season ranked 22nd in total touchdowns and passing yards, will now be entrusted to three very inexperienced quarterbacks.
If talent transfers into production, Manning could be a headlining name in the 2026 quarterback draft class.
Manning got his first two starts of his Longhorns career in 2024, racking up 493 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, in his starts against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was featured in 10 games across the season, where he totaled 1,077 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns. After two years watching from the sidelines, Manning takes full control of Steve Sarkisian's offense as QB1, with SEC and national championship aspirations.
With the New Orleans Saints being a possible landing spot for the Texas quarterback, Manning's ties with the Saints lie deeper than just being a Louisiana native. His grandfather, Archie Manning, was drafted No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Saints in 1971. And though not much success came out of Archie's time with the Saints, he played for the team born just five years earlier in 1967, for well over a decade.
All of the buzz behind another Manning coming to New Orleans is all speculative, as there is no guarantee Manning will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft after his first year as a starter. In fact, most expect him to return and be a part of the 2027 class instead.
However, Manning's draft status and decision will be a big question for many NFL teams all season, especially the Saints.