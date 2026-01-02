Arch Manning’s Citrus Bowl Shade Leaves Steve Sarkisian Laughing

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns took home a dominant win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl, defeating their opponent 41-27. In a standout victory for Manning and the rest of the team, he had a message post-game that even had head coach Steve Sarkisian cracking a smile.

Similar to Peyton Manning, Arch was awarded MVP of the Citrus Bowl, prompting the star Texas quarterback to throw a light jab at his uncle.

Manning Looks Towards the Future of Texas Football

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Nothing against the Citrus Bowl," Manning said, according to FOX College Football. "I think [Peyton] played in it twice. I don't want to play in it twice."

This comment had more than just his coach chuckling after the post-game press conference, but it demonstrates the mentality of the Longhorns as they approach the offseason. Texas was on the verge of making its third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff this season, but was left on the outside looking in with a 9-3 regular season record.

Having to settle for the Citrus Bowl, the Longhorns dominated, with Manning finishing the game with 376 total yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. Most of Manning's yards came in the air, passing for 221 against the Wolverines. The other 155 yards came on the ground in the young quarterback's best rushing performance in his early career.

Manning demonstrated why he is one of the nation's top quarterbacks, and his post-game comments show what the Longhorns are striving for next season. As fun as the Citrus Bowl victory seemed, it is nothing compared to a chance to compete for a national championship title.

Putting the college football world on notice for next season, opponents will have to look out for Manning and the Longhorns next year, especially if they can pull off an impressive transfer class out of the portal.

Texas should be considered a top contender for some major talent coming out of the portal this offseason. Some of this talent could come on offense, with big names like Florida running back Jadan Baugh and Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman potentially calling Austin their new home.

These names, alongside some other high-profile transfers, are not guaranteed to become Longhorns next season, but Texas will have as good a chance as any major program in the nation to land these players. It should be an eventful offseason for Texas as it looks to prevent this season's outcome from repeating itself.