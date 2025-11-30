Arch Manning Joins Exclusive List of Texas QBs With Win Over Texas A&M
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns defeated No. 3 Texas A&M on Friday, ending the regular season on a high note.
More than just a positive way to finish the regular season, Manning has also made history with a victory over the Aggies.
Manning is now just the fifth quarterback in the history of Texas football to sweep the Longhorns' biggest rivals, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Arkansas, in a single season.
Arch Manning Makes History
Before Friday’s win over the Aggies, Colt McCoy, Quinn Ewers, Peter Gardere and Randy McEachern were the only Longhorn quarterbacks to defeat all three of Texas' rivals in a single season. Now Manning joins this exclusive list comprised of Longhorn legends.
Oklahoma is the first of these three teams to face Texas this season, losing its second straight Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 11.
Not only was the game against Oklahoma a big win over a major rival earlier this year, but it was also the Longhorns' first of three Top-10 wins this season. Now Texas hopes those three wins will be enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Texas then had to face Arkansas and Texas A&M in back-to-back weeks at the very end of the regular season. In the game against the Razorbacks, Texas dominated, turning into another example of Manning setting history with the Longhorns. With six touchdowns, Manning was the first player in Texas history to throw, rush, and receive a touchdown in the same game.
Finally, on Friday, Manning faced the Aggies and extended the team's win streak over the longtime rival to three straight. With a passing and rushing touchdown, Manning now totals 33 scores on the season.
These wins not only add Manning to a short list of Longhorns that include some eye-catching names, but the accomplishment also demonstrates how he has overcome previous doubts about being one of the nation's top quarterbacks. At one point this season, he was called one of the most overrated players in college football, but he has since proven that he is fully capable of performing at elite levels.
Over the course of the past five games, Manning has thrown for 1,493 yards and recorded 16 total touchdowns. The only loss for the Longhorns in those five games came against then No. 5 Georgia in Athens. With one of the nation's most difficult schedules and a 3-2 record against Top-10 opponents, perhaps Texas makes a better case than most for a playoff appearance.