Notorious SEC Hater Gives Arch Manning A Very Surprising Ranking

The Texas Longhorns entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations. As the preseason number one team in the country and with quarterback Arch Manning set to debut as the full-time starter, everyone was eagerly awaiting their season results.

Despite not reaching those expectations, no one faced more scrutiny than Manning, with many even unjustly labeling him a bust during the season. Now he returns, though, with a year of experience under his belt and a new set of expectations.

With what he showed last season, with a supporting cast unable to remain healthy, the Longhorns quarterback could be in for a big-time breakout season. Because of that, he is ranked as the number one returning quarterback for the 2026 season by Danny Kanell.

New Year, New Expectations

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reaches with the ball for a first down while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) attempts to tackle during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning was held to unfair expectations for a first-year starter, primarily because of his last name and the recruitment hype generated when he was coming out of New Orleans. With not just the eyes of Texas upon him, but the eyes of the nation as well, after a slow start to the season, he quickly showed he can play.

Finishing the 2025 season with 3,163 yards passing with 26 touchdowns to only seven interceptions, he kept pace with some of the top names around the country. Manning would finish the season 27th in the country in passing yards and 17th in passing touchdowns, while also adding 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Left on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff, though, the Longhorns went out and revamped nearly their entire offense, placing one of the most talented supporting casts in the country around Manning. Building depth on the offensive line, a two-headed monster backfield with Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, and the number one transfer portal receiver Cam Coleman, Manning will have talent all around him.

On @Cover3Podcast we each ranked our Top 10 returning QB’s. Here’s my list! pic.twitter.com/mFyO8BLBT8 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) February 25, 2026

With a full season under his belt, and proving now only how great he can be, but how tough he is as well, he turned a lot of heads at the end of the season. Kanell ranked him as the number one returning quarterback in the country, beating out a projected top-five pick in this year's class before reclassifying Dante Moore as well, who Kanell ranked fourth on the list.

Julian Sayin from the Ohio State Buckeyes was second, with new Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah third on the list. Sam Leavitt and Trinidad Chambliss were the only other SEC quarterbacks in the top 10, both coming in ninth and 10th, respectively.

With a full season under his belt and one of the most talented offenses in the country around him, Manning looks primed to finally deliver on the expectations that many of the national analysts around the country have placed on him.