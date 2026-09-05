No. 5 Texas Longhorns vs. Texas State Live Game Updates and Box Score

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns season is finally here.

No. 5 Texas kicks off its season on Saturday against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, hoping to get off to a hot start.

The Longhorns are surrounded by massive expectations once again in 2026, thanks in large part to the return of stars like Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo, Colin Simmons and Trevor Goosby. Fans will also see the Longhorns' debuts of a bevy of new names from the transfer portal, such as Cam Coleman, Rasheem Biles, Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown, Melvin Siani, Bo Mascoe, Justin Cryer and more.

On Paper, the Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in all of college football, and are one of the favorites to not just win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff, but win the national championship outright.

Of course, there is still plenty of football left to be played before championships can enter the discussion, particularly due to the incredibly difficult schedule the Longhorns face from now until the end of November.

That journey starts in Week 1 against an extremely talented Texas State Bobcats football team, that is led by star quarterback Brad Jackson, receiver Beau Sparks, and offensive mastermind head coach GJ Kinne.

The Bobcats offense will be a tremendous test for the Longhorns to start their season with. Last season, the dual-threat Jackson led the Sun Belt Conference in completion percentage at 71.3 percent, throwing for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 744 yards and 17 more scores.

Sparks was Jackson's favorite target, leading the Sun Belt in receptions and yards in 2025 with 84 catches for 1200 yards and 10 scores.

The Longhorns defense should be up for the challenge, however, led by new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, and their superstar edge rusher in Simmons.

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below.

Texas vs. Texas State Live Updates and Box Score

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo reacts after scoring a touchdown against Sam Houston Bearkats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter FINAL Texas State Texas

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