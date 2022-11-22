Quinn Ewers is the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback.

At least for the remainder of this season.

During his Monday press conference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made some interesting comments regarding the future of the position, noting that he will 'wipe the slate clean' in the quarterback competition, and let the entire room compete for the starting position.

“So, like every year, we'll go into the offseason and wipe the slate clean and let these guys compete and battle and see what it looks like, because that's what makes us better. And, ultimately, when other guys are working at their craft, that should motivate us to want to continue to improve our game.”

And yes, that conversation will surely include incoming freshman Arch Manning, who is arguably the most decorated and hyped recruit in the history of the modern recruiting era, and is set to enroll at the 40 Acres in January.

No big deal right?

But it will also include Hudson Card, who has proved himself more than capable of being a starter, as well as freshman Maalik Murphy, and potentially even third-string reserve and Austin native, Charles Wright.

“I think Hudson has really improved, and I thought he was really valuable for us early in the season when we needed him," Sarkisian said on Monday. "I think Maalik Murphy is another guy who's got a bunch of upside. We’ve seen development in him."

Does this mean that Sarkisian has lost faith in Ewer's ability to lead the team as the starter?

Absolutely not.

Rather, it is all about continuing to promote competition at the position, which inherently helps everyone in the quarterback room get better.

And at the end of the day, for a player who has only started a handful of games at the college level, the added motivation can only help in his development.

“I think competition is healthy for all of us,” Sarkisian said. “To anoint anybody for the future - that probably wouldn't be fair to the other guys in that room. Quinn (Ewers) has made some really good strides. I know there are opportunities he probably would love to have back throughout the year."

No matter what the plan is, however, one thing is also clear - Ewers is not bothered by the idea of another competition in the slightest.

“That’s how this works, especially under Coach Sark,” Ewers said. “For sure I’m ready for any competition.”

