Arch Manning Receives Positive Injury Update from Steve Sarkisian

The physical wear-and-tear of the sport of football is no secret, and it's nothing new for players to go into the offseason with some sort of injury, whether it's big or small.

It's no different for Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who underwent a minor foot procedure over the offseason to repair a small injury he suffered in 2024 and has been in a walking boot for the majority of his time since.

However, in a recent interview with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, there is nothing to fret about concerning the signal caller for the upcoming spring season.

"We're Not in a Rush"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

During the head coach's first spring practice press conference Monday afternoon, Sarkisian spoke on Manning's condition, saying that the team wasn't exactly trying to get the junior back out on the field as soon as they could, prioritizing Arch getting back to full health.

"He's right on the path that we thought he would be, but we're not in a rush to get him out there," Sark said Monday. "He did some throwing today, but he's right on, we're just not in a rush."

Sarkisian also spoke of Arch's upcoming role as a mentor to the new arms joining the Texas quarterback room, especially redshirt freshman KJ Lacey and transfer MJ Morris.

"I do think that his (Arch's) experience, having been three years in this system, and knowing the stage that KJ is in, the stage that MJ (Morris) is in, he can offer some subtleties that are maybe from a different perspective than mine or Coach Milwee or Coach Bimonte," Sarkisian said. "That sometimes resonates a little bit better for a younger player, as well as with the receivers. That communication with those guys and that communication of where they're at, or why they ran a certain way."

"So all those things are underway, and we'll get him going more and more as we get through the spring. We got three this week, we get spring break, we'll get back. So, like I said, I'm in no rush. I want to make sure he's 100 percent."

Manning, a favorite for the 2026 Heisman Trophy, is no longer in the walking boot that he was in at the beginning of the offseason, and even with the injury, it didn't stop him from completing 248 passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, as well as running for 399 yards and 10 additional scores.

After canceling the Spring Game last year, the intersquad scrimmage will make a return to the 40 Acres on April 18.