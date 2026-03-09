5 Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' First Spring Practice

The Texas Longhorns officially opened up spring practice on Monday at the Denius Fields on campus under misty weather.

The team is beginning the sixth season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and there are a ton of new faces taking their first practice reps with the Longhorns while some key returners are stepping foot on the field once again.

Here are some key takeaways from Monday's practice:

Arch Manning Watches Off to the Side

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After undergoing offseason foot surgery, Manning was in pads but did not participate during the media viewing window of Monday's practice.

He remained active and engaged with teams, even walking and chatting with new Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman at one point, but his return to the field will have to wait for now.

Sarkisian has previously said that Manning has progressed well so it won't be a surprise if he returns in the next few weeks.

Punt Returners

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's no reason to think that Ryan Niblett won't be the team's primary punt and kicker returner once again next season after he had two return touchdowns this past year.

However, he wasn't fielding punts during the first practice. Instead, new Texas running back Raleek Brown and wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon were tasked with the role, potentially signalling that Sarkisian and Jeff Banks are seeing who could be the backup punt returner in the event that Niblett misses any time.

This of course will work itself out as the season approaches but it was still interesting to see anyone other than Niblett taking on return duties.

Texas WR Cam Coleman Impresses

Entering spring practice as the player that the entire Texas fanbase is talking about, Coleman was as advertised during the media viewing session.

Coleman started off the media viewing window as the only wide receiver on the side with the quarterbacks before moving in with the rest of the group a few minutes later.

Though he wasn't catching passes from Manning, he displayed strong hands and high-pointing ability on short, intermediate and deep routes.

This included a deep touchdown pass from KJ Lacey, who connected with Coleman right at the goal line.

Take a look:

Texas WR Cam Coleman catching a deep touchdown from QB KJ Lacey during the first spring practice.



Coleman showed off strong hands despite the wet weather, while early indications show Lacey could be ready for the QB2 role. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/IwCaRGGTqI — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 9, 2026

KJ Lacey

Speaking of Lacey, it looks like he could be ready to step into that backup quarterback role after appearing in only one game as a true freshman.

He looked smooth as a passer while delivering some accurate passes to multiple receivers.

Both MJ Morris and Dia Bell looked solid as well, though Morris missed a few passes. It's still early, as the QB2 role likely won't be decided until the fall, but Lacey certainly looks the part.

Big Humans

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper during an official visit | @derrekcooper.jr - Instagram

While the offensive and defensive linemen certainly looked the part physically, it was a pair of newcomers and one returner that stood out in that regard.

Texas edge rusher Brad Spence looked like a body builder, showing off a ripped physique after winter workout.

Additionally, freshman running bac Derrek Cooper and transfer wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter looked bigger than some might have expected. Cooper is listed on the first roster release as 6-1, 210 pounds while Berkhalter stood out at 6-3, 192 pounds.