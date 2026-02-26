Texas Longhorns Receive Huge Arch Manning Injury Update

Following his first season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, quarterback Arch Manning underwent a minor surgery on his foot.

As revealed by Steve Sarkisian to ESPN's Heather Dinich, Manning is now out of his boot and is expected to be limited for the Longhorns this spring. Sarkisian also confirmed that the undisclosed foot injury has been something that has been impacting Manning over the past couple of years.

"He had a lingering thing that he'd been dealing with over a couple of years that we just wanted to clean up," Sarkisian said. "It wasn't a serious issue at all. It takes time. You do a procedure on a foot, we're going to be cautious to make sure he's 100% healthy before he goes."

Arch Manning Update is Good News for Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, but finished the year playing some of the best football in the country. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning threw for 3,163 yards with 26 touchdowns, while also running for an additional 10 scores.

In addition to providing an update on his health, Sarkisian did tell Dinich that he feels Manning grew a lot as a player during the second half of Texas' 10-3 season.

"Having a year under his belt and us struggling as a team kind of offensively the first half of the season, and him going through the growing pains in the end, it was a good thing," Sarkisian said. "I think he gained a lot of confidence in the second half of the season, and I think we learned about him, he learned his style of play, and he came back with a really good mindset. This is his team.... In the end, naturally, he wants to go win a championship. The rest of the things will fall into place, but that's where his mindset is. He's the ultimate team player, and it shows every day."

With Manning being limited in spring, look for five-star freshman Dia Bell, former four-star KJ Lacey and Coastal Carolina transfer MJ Morris.

The Longhorns are expected to be one of the top teams in college football again next season, and Manning's health is of the utmost importance to ensure that they are able to attain those aspirations.

The Longhorns start spring ball on March 9, with the final day of the spring session coming on April 18.

With all of the new pieces they added in the portal, this spring could be very pivotal for the team's success.